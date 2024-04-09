Who was the last man to pin Roman Reigns before Cody Rhodes? All you need to know

On the second night of WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes did the unthinkable by defeating Roman Reigns via pinfall to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The triumph of The American Nightmare has initiated a whole new era in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Tribal Chief enjoyed a long reign with the company's top titles, but he didn't go unpinned for the entire run. Before he was toppled by Cody Rhodes, he faced defeat at the hands of none other than Jey Uso.

Last year, the former Right Hand Man and the Bloodline Leader were heavily involved in a heated feud with each other. This happened when Jey decided to part with the Samoan faction and eventually betrayed The Bloodline.

Later, Jimmy and Jey Uso wrestled Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank 2023, where the Samoan star did something that made fans stand on their feet as he pinned Roman Reigns to emerge as the victor.

As a result of this, Jey also got a title shot against Reigns at SummerSlam 2023, but things took an unexpected turn when Jimmy turned on his brother and cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Even at WrestleMania 40 Night 2, Jey Uso was the first person who arrived during the Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes showdown to aid The American Nightmare in finishing his story.

Jey Uso wants to reunite with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, but in a special instance

After the conclusion of both nights of WrestleMania 40, Jey Uso made an appearance on WWE's The Bump, where the former Right Hand Man revealed that he would like to reunite with The Bloodline under better circumstances.

Firstly, the 38-year-old star spoke about the current situation of the Bloodline members and then suggested the reunion of the Samoan faction but as a healed family.

Jey stated that he wants to see how things will work if The Bloodline comes together once again after all the fighting, but being good guys this time.

As of writing, there is a high level of uncertainty regarding the future of The Bloodline. The upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown are the only ways through which the WWE Universe can get some hint of what might happen next with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline Saga.

