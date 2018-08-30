5 WWE Superstar who can be managed by Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has arguably been the best manager WWE has seen to date. He has been associated with the best of the best and has managed to take superstars to new heights. His latest pairing with Brock Lesnar is a great example of the magic the man can do on the mic.

Kurt Angle made it clear that Lesnar won’t be getting his rematch for the WWE Universal Title for a long time, which means that The Beast has departed from the WWE temporarily. Now all eyes are on Heyman who is left without a client and there has been a lot of speculation on the internet about who his next client could be.

There seems to be a lot of talent on the WWE roster who could use his services to propel their careers, while a lot of established stars are also under the radar as they may not be the best on the mic.

Paul Heyman with Brock Lesnar during his title reign

Before SummerSlam 2018, many believed Heyman would turn against his current client and help Roman Reigns win the WWE Universal Title, thus turning Roman Reigns heel and also changing loyalties. However, ‘The Monster Among Men’ Brawn Strowman was chosen to be the distraction for Brock Lesnar in order for Roman Reigns to finally come out on top. This also brought about the reunion of The Shield, silencing all the rumours surrounding Roman Reigns’ and Paul Heyman’s pair-up.

With Heyman now looking for a new client, let us look at 5 talents who could use his services:

#5 Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley - WWE.com

Bobby Lashley arrived with a blast and now is nowhere to be seen. What happened? After 'Mania, Lashley’s arrival was the talk of the town but the same has completely disappeared. He’s now more of a mid-card player than anything else. His most memorable matches involve his teaming up with Braun Strowman, and his feud with Sami Zayn has left a bad taste in the moth.

To rub salt on the wound, his mic skills can be extremely robotic at times which leaves one to think what WWE is planning to do with him. A character reboot at this point can seriously help remind fans what Lashley can do and why he is one of the most deserving wrestlers on the main roster.

With many traits similar to Lesnar, Lashley’s partnership with Paul Heyman could help establish him as the top wrestler in the business.

