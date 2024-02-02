Who is Mada? Meet the former WWE talent competing on Next Level Chef

Mada is trending big time on social. The former WWE talent has asked fans to tune into Next Level Chef to see what he has in store for them.

Back in 2015, World Wrestling Entertainment renewed Tough Enough for its sixth season. The line-up included Patrick Clark Jr. (formerly Velveteen Dream), Sonya Deville, and Mada Abdelhamid, among others. The Egyptian powerhouse survived elimination for five episodes before he was shown the door on the sixth.

Expand Tweet

He would eventually come on board as part of a developmental deal that saw him compete at NXT house shows. According to Cagematch, Mada’s WWE stint encompassed only two matches, and both of these outings took place at house shows.

After spending some time on the developmental, Mada requested his release from the company and was granted. The former star parted ways with the sports entertainment juggernaut in January 2017.

Since leaving the wrestling promotion, Mada has worked as a personal trainer for Jason Momoa during the production of Aquaman and a stunt performer for Birds of Prey.

Who won WWE Tough Enough Season 6?

Tough Enough Season 6 premiered on the USA Network on June 23, 2015. The show followed a completely different format from its previous seasons to give it a live and interactive feel.

Chris Jericho and Renee Paquette (formerly Renee Young) were the hosts for the season. The panel consisted of Hulk Hogan, Bryan Danielson (formerly Daniel Bryan), Saraya (formerly Paige), and The Miz. Hall of Famers Booker T, Billy Gunn, and Lita worked as trainers on the reality television series.

Tough Enough VI was won by Sara Lee and Joshua Bredl. Sara tragically passed away in 2023. According to medical examiners, the 30-year-old died by suicide. Lee was married to former WWE superstar Wesley Blake.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how Mada will fare on Next Level Chef.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.