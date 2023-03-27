What happened to former WWE star Sara Lee? Disturbing reason reportedly revealed

On October 5, 2022, the WWE Universe was deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Sara Lee. The 30-year-old had a brief run inside the squared circle but was one of the most respected superstars to work with.

The cause of Sara's sudden demise was not disclosed. She was found dead at her home by her husband Cory James Weston (ring name Westin Blake). Prior to her death, Lee successfully battled a sinus infection and aimed to hit the gym.

Sara Lee's death came under mysterious circumstances. However, a recent report indicates that alcohol may have played a part in the former WWE star's passing. A source told People that Lee was 'heavily drinking' the night she died, although it was uncharacteristic of her natural self.

After her shocking death, tributes poured in for Sara. Her husband, Cory, shared a heartbreaking letter to his late wife and called her "a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, and the backbone of our family." Westin Blake also remembered Lee during their five-year anniversary in December 2022.

Westin Blake and Sara Lee have been married since 2017 and have three children together. The eldest son is named Brady while the daughter's name is Piper. Not much information is given about the youngest child.

Sara Lee's WWE career: From a powerlifter to a wrestler

After graduating from Meridian High School in Idaho, Sara's experience on the track team and as a powerlifter proved worthwhile for her wrestling career. She participated in the sixth season of Tough Enough in 2015. Despite being on the brink of elimination multiple times, she won the competition and earned a $250,000 contract from WWE.

WWE @WWE WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. https://t.co/jtjjnG52n7

Sara Lee joined WWE's development brand in September 2015 but made her in-ring debut in January of the following year. She teamed up with Aliyah and Liv Morgan to defeat Mandy Rose, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay. Her first singles match at a house show in Citrus Springs, Florida ended in a losing cause against Aliyah.

In her last bout, Sara teamed up with Liv Morgan in a losing cause against Aliyah and Billie Kay. She was released by World Wrestling Entertainment in September 2016 after which she married and settled with Cory Weston.

