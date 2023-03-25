Ex-WWE star Sara Lee's cause of death potentially revealed

According to a new report, former WWE Superstar Sara Lee was "heavily drinking" the night she passed away at 30.

In 2015, Lee participated in the sixth season of Tough Enough. After winning the competition alongside Josh Bredl, the Michigan native signed a $250,000 one-year contract with WWE. However, she spent just a year at the Stamford-based company before getting released from her contract in September 2016. The former Tough Enough winner passed away six years later when she was only 30.

While Lee's family has not disclosed the cause of her death, a source close to the family recently revealed to People that alcohol might have played a part in the former wrestler's passing.

The source claimed that Lee was "heavily drinking [the night she died]" before being found by her husband, former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake.

"He [Westin] had just come back from working in Orlando. He took the kids somewhere and came back and found her. It was sudden. It wasn't intentional and it was accidental," the source said.

The insider also pointed out that Lee was "never that person you would think would do this," stating that there were no signs.

Check out five things you may have forgotten about Sara Lee here.

Sara Lee and Wesley Blake first met at the WWE Performance Center

In 2017, Sara Lee tied the knot with Wesley Blake after meeting a couple of years earlier at the Performance Center. The couple had three children together, a daughter and two sons.

Following her tragic passing, Blake sent a heartbreaking open letter to his late wife on Instagram.

"Dear Sara, I loved you from the first moment I saw you. I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine. But you were soo much more than just mom. You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife. I really don’t know what to say in these uncertain times. I just know that death can't take away the memories we made I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you're free. I can't thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far. ❤️ I LOVE YOU SARA❤️"

WWE Superstars paid tribute to Sara Lee passing away. Check out the details here.

Poll : 0 votes