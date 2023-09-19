Who is Madi Wrenkowski? The potential WWE Superstar who wants to "get murdered" by Rhea Ripley

WWE's hiring freeze is seemingly a thing of the past. Jade Cargill is reportedly on the company's radar, and the mighty Nia Jax returned to action last week. The company is also holding tryouts, with one star featured being Madi Wrenkowski.

For those unaware, Wrenkowski is perhaps best known for her time in the National Wrestling Alliance. She and her M95 teammate, Missa Kate, were the NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions until recently. She is approaching four years as a pro.

Madi's interest in joining World Wrestling Entertainment isn't completely new. In an interview with TheA2theK Wrestling Show, she admitted that the Sports Entertainment juggernaut was on her radar and even discussed her goal of working with Rhea Ripley.

You can see some of her comments below:

"Yeah, of course. All of my doors are open. I would definitely tie myself down to a company if the opportunity presented itself, and it worked for me. If it was presented, [and] worked, I would definitely love to be at WWE. I think as much as people sometimes like to talk poorly of it, that is the company that ultimately made us all fall in love with this sport."

While Madi acknowledges that a certain demographic is critical of WWE, she recognizes the importance the company played in herself and many others becoming fans of the sport.

At 28 years old, Madi is still young enough to develop considerably, but she's already excellent. With experience and even championship gold behind her, the future could look very bright.

Madi discussed her desire to "get murdered" by WWE's Rhea Ripley

As noted, Madi specifically mentioned her desire to compete against Rhea Ripley in a WWE ring. In the same interview as listed above, she even suggested a special stipulation for the match.

You can check out her comments below:

"I'd also like to get murdered by Rhea Ripley... It would have to be some stipulation where I could get rope breaks, but she couldn't. I would just koala bear [hug] that rope."

Wrenkowski is certainly well aware of Ripley's immense skills and enormous talent. The 28-year-old star recognizes that the chances of her defeating The Eradicator are pretty slim. Still, the proposed stipulation could make for an exciting match.

Of course, Rhea Ripley has a lot going on right now anyway. She missed Monday Night RAW following the brutal assault courtesy of Nia Jax. However, if The Eradicator can make it through the powerful Nia, she could use a new challenge in WWE. Perhaps that challenger could be Madi Wrenkowski.