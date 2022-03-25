WATCH: Who is Mark Calaway? The Man behind The Undertaker

Fans witnessed The Undertaker taking souls and digging holes for three decades before finally hanging up his boots in 2020.

Ever since he bade farewell to the squared circle, pro wrestling enthusiasts have been learning more and more about Mark Calaway, the man behind the legendary character.

Calaway isn't an entity that returned from the dead multiple times. He is just like us. He is the one who made Phenom such an iconic character, and it feels good to know more about who he is behind the scenes.

The Undertaker is going to the Hall of Fame this year

With the unrivaled legacy he created during his tenure, The Deadman's induction into the Hall of Fame was inevitable. Taker is all set to headline the 2022 ceremony, where stars such as Sharmell and Vader will be inducted as well.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon himself will be inducting the greatest character of his promotion into the hallowed hall. After the immense impact of The Undertaker on the industry, his induction would be a sight to behold for the fans.

