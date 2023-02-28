Who is Maxxine Dupri? Age, dating life and more disclosed

Maxxine Dupri made her main roster debut in July last year as LA Knight's (then known as Max Dupri) sister. She had overtaken his role as the Director of Talent for Maximum Male Models featuring Mån.sôör and Ma.çé, who brought in the latest and trending fashion to WWE.

Maxxine Dupri (real name Sydney Zmrzel) signed with the Connecticut-based company last year following a Las Vegas tryout. She was one of the 14 attendees who were offered a contract by the company. She was born on May 19, 1997, in Phoenix, Arizona. The 25-year-old was a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Rams prior to her association with WWE.

Her gimmick is inspired by her real-life interest in clothing and fashion designing. Dupri owns her own clothing line called 'Jaunty', which she launched in 2019. While most stars tend to keep their private lives away from the limelight and the public eye, the WWE star has not hesitated to share updates and events off-screen on social media. The Maximum Male Models director has been dating footballer Anthony Luke which is evident from her Instagram posts.

Let her be your muse. ᖭི༏ᖫྀ NOT @MaxxineDupri. @EnvyHerStyle Hi! Maxxine Dupri has officially arrived on Smackdown and not a second too soon. Stylizing the Maximum Male Models for your viewing pleasure and titillating your juices. Friday nights are about to get a whole lot more delicious when Maxxine is around. Hi! Maxxine Dupri has officially arrived on Smackdown and not a second too soon. Stylizing the Maximum Male Models for your viewing pleasure and titillating your juices. Friday nights are about to get a whole lot more delicious when Maxxine is around. https://t.co/IuJnLGW1Va

Maxxine Dupri scouts for talent and models for her faction while accompanying them to matches. However, she has not competed in the ring following her main roster debut.

Maxxine Dupri has had a vested interest in adding Otis to Maximum Male Models

Ever since Mån.sôör and Ma.çé signed with Maximum Male Models, they have been the talk of the town with the latest fashion and trends. They even walked the runway during a couple of shows in the initial months of the group's inception.

Over the past few weeks, it seems The Alpha Academy's Otis has caught Maxxine Dupri's attention. She noticed his allure backstage and even visited him ringside during matches. Additionally, Dupri even teased a new name for the 31-year-old star, with a similar accent and style to the current models. On this week's edition of RAW, MMM accompanied Otis to the ring for his match against Johnny Gargano, thus seemingly confirming his alliance with the group.

Rohan @Rohan5640

Otis' entrance with the Maximum Male Models. Here we have gold. #WWERAW Otis' entrance with the Maximum Male Models. Here we have gold. #WWERAWhttps://t.co/EI20SmRNRU

Maxxine Dupri has something up her sleeve and seemingly big plans for Otis. This was evident due to her rejecting Chad Gable as a potential member for the group, much to his surprise. Otis has had quite the comedic, lovable gimmick, and his addition to a faction like Maximum Male Models might enable him to become a fashion icon in WWE.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes