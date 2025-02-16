Who are the members of the ‘New Shield’ in WWE?

The WWE Universe was taken by storm when four unknown wrestlers wreaked havoc at the 2025 NXT Vengeance Day. The unnamed faction attacked three reigning champions on the same night, including Oba Femi. While the identity of two of the attackers has already been exposed, this article will take a look at the members of this ‘New Shield’ like faction.

NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom retained their titles after a highly physical match against Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura. Shortly after, four masked men attacked the champs and the challengers.

The carnage, however, wasn’t over and the quartet returned to ambush Oba Femi after he retained his title in a Triple Threat against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. They even finished The Ruler with a Powerbomb reminiscent of the union between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose in their heyday.

During the attack on Fraxiom, commentator Cory Graves identified two stars - Dion Lennox and Cutler James. The remaining two members have now been identified as Saquon Shugars and Osiris Griffin. Hailing from WWE’s Performance Center, the unnamed faction has made a big statement by going after NXT’s top titleholders.

The Shield made a very similar debut in the 2012 Survivor Series, but they didn’t attack a reigning champion back then. It would be interesting to see what WWE plans to do with four Performance Center wrestlers next.

What could be the possible next move for this unnamed WWE faction?

The yet-to-be-named group of Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, Cutler James, and Osiris Griffin has yet to reveal its true intentions. The four men could go after Nathan Frazer and Axiom again and try to capture the NXT Tag Team Championship. They could also be called out by Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura and could attack the top contenders for the tag titles.

The masked men could also visit Oba Femi again and try to weaken the NXT Champion. Attacking these champions and top challengers would send a message to the entire locker room of WWE’s developmental brand.

Interestingly, The Shield, while portrayed as mercenaries initially, later worked for Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s The Authority. Thus, there is a chance that these four men could also be working for someone with power, especially Ava. This could especially be true since the NXT General Manager hasn’t issued any statement addressing these rogue stars.

Only time will tell what awaits in the future of these guerrilla-like stars.

