Who is Michelle Rubio? All you must know about WWE star Cody Rhodes’ mother

Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has grown to become one of the biggest superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. The American Nightmare has worked hard to reach where he is, and several people have supported him through his journey. One such person is Rhodes' mother, Michelle Rubio.

While the contributions of Dusty Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes are always mentioned in Cody's career, it can be argued that Michelle's contributions aren't talked about much. She is extremely close to The American Nightmare and has played an important role in shaping the human he has become.

For those unaware, while Michelle was born in the United States of America, she reportedly is of Cuban descent. She first came into the limelight after her marriage to the legendary Dusty Rhodes in 1978. Since then, Michelle has been famously known for being a strong and independent woman.

While she attends many wrestling events to support Cody Rhodes, at AEW Full Gear in 2019, Michelle Rubio took her support one step further when she stitched up Cody after his match.

To sum up, Michelle's involvement has been crucial in the success Cody and Dusty Rhodes have achieved in their wrestling careers.

Wrestling legend says Cody Rhodes' story will be finished at WrestleMania 40 regardless of a win or loss

On SmackDown's recent episode, Cody Rhodes' slap to The Rock became the talk of the town. However, a key part that isn't being discussed is what The Rock said to Rhodes. The People's Champion told Rhodes if he failed to beat Roman Reigns, he would never receive a shot at his championship again.

Recently, WWE legend Mark Henry discussed this new stipulation added to the Rhodes and Reigns rivalry. During an appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Henry mentioned that The American NIghtmare will finish his story regardless of a win or loss.

Explaining further, Henry said:

"Cody can win this and go on, or Cody can lose, and maybe he don't have a shot at The Tribal Chief, but maybe has a new story versus The Rock. So, it's not like he's gonna go away. Cody's not gonna go away. There's gonna be an ending, whether it's positive or negative. We're gonna get an ending. The story will be finished. They didn't give you the answer," he said.

If Cody Rhodes is unable to beat Roman Reigns this year, one can only imagine how the fans would react. At WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see what happens with regard to this story.