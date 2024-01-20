Who is Mr. Royal Rumble? Exploring which WWE legend fits the bill!

Eight days remain until the 2024 Royal Rumble, and it's safe to say that the WWE Universe is anticipating it with excitement. The first big event of the year has created some unforgettable moments in the past. Here, superstars like Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and many more have made their names known. However, after 36 years of existence, who holds the title of Mr. Royal Rumble?

The obvious answer is the Texas Rattlesnake, Stone Cold Steve Austin, the only man to have won three Rumble matches. With a record like that, it's hard not to present him with the honor. But is that all it takes to be considered for the high honor of Mr. Royal Rumble? Or is there more to why the Hall of Famer deserves such a title?

Let's start by looking at some of his other outstanding performances from the event. Stone Cold was just the third superstar to ever triumph in consecutive Royal Rumble matches. Furthermore, at 10, he and Hulk Hogan are tied for the fourth-most eliminations in a single match.

And let's not forget that he was the Ironman in 1998, 1999, and 2002 as well. However, the difficulties he has faced at the Rumble only serve to solidify the fact that he is deserving of the title.

Who can forget in 2002, when he went crazy in the ring, killing time by bringing eliminated superstars back in just to hit them with the Stunner? Or in 1998 and 2001, where he won it all despite suffering severe beatdowns at the hands of Ken Shamrock and Triple H, respectively.

And, of course, the shenanigans of 1997, where officials didn't notice him get eliminated, allowing him to return to the ring and get one over The Hitman, Bret Hart. The list of his memorable moments goes on and on.

That being said, several others could take the title of Mr. Royal Rumble, including Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels, who were the first two superstars to win back-to-back Rumbles. Or even Kane, who still boasts the most eliminations ever, having tossed 46 men over the ropes across his staggering 20 Rumble appearances.

Cody Rhodes could break a 26-year record at Royal Rumble 2024

As mentioned earlier, Stone Cold owns quite a unique record. The reason for the record in question is that he is the last superstar to win the Royal Rumble two years in a row. Perhaps 2024 will mark the year that this feat is matched.

Cody Rhodes has a chance to make history by becoming the first superstar in 26 years to win consecutive Royal Rumble contests. Given the rumors that he would decide to challenge Roman Reigns once more, that would make for an intriguing scenario.

It's safe to say that this year's match is sure to be an interesting one. 30 men will enter the ring, but only one will be left standing. And, in one week's time, the WWE Universe will find out who is victorious.

