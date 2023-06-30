Who is Nakamura? The man behind the song in Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert has dropped his latest album ‘Pink Tape’ with 26 tracks in it, and it has a special connection with WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura. The connection was rather well-received by the fans.

Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape has a track named “Nakamura'', where he sampled Shinsuke Namamura’s WWE theme song ‘The Rising Sun’ in that track. Not many expected Lil Vert Uzi to use the theme song when he dropped the trailer for the tracks!

For those who do not know, Shinsuke Nakamura is a Japanese pro wrestler currently signed to WWE. He is working on the company's RAW brand.

He had started his pro-wrestling career with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). He became one of the youngest IWGP Heavyweight Champions at only 23. Overall, he secured the title three times during his time with the promotion.

Nakamura moved to WWE in 2016 when he signed with WWE NXT. He confirmed the news on January 6, and the promotion conducted a press conference in Tokyo on February 22 to confirm the report from its end. His first appearance was at NXT TakeOver: Dallas, where he defeated Sami Zayn and made his TV debut in a winning effort against Tye Dillinger on April 13, 2016.

The pro-wrestler's first NXT Championship run commenced on August 20 at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II. He successfully defeated Samoa Joe to win the NXT Title.

His first loss on WWE TV was against Samoa Joe in a title defense match at TakeOver: Toronto on November 19. He reclaimed it on December 28 at Osaka from Joe but lost it to Bobby Roode on January 28, 2017, at TakeOver: San Antonio.

His final NXT TV appearance was on April 12, 2017.

He made his WWE main roster debut on April 4, 2017, on SmackDown. During his time with WWE on the main roster, the King of Strong Style has secured the WWE Intercontinental Championship and WWE United States Championship twice.

Furthermore, he was WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion with Cesaro once and even secured a victory at the Men’s Royal Rumble in 2018.

WWE might replace Shinsuke Nakamura with another former NJPW star at upcoming event

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the WWE Superstars scheduled to participate in the Money in the Bank ladder match at The O2 Arena in London. Considering King of Strong Style’s recent losing streak, it’s doubtful he will secure the briefcase.

That being said, former NJPW pro-wrestler Kota Ibushi is a free agent, and both AEW and WWE have shown interest in signing him.

If WWE is successful, Ibushi could replace King of Strong Style at the last minute for the Money in the Bank ladder match!

