Who are Nash Carter and Wes Lee from MSK?

The debut of Nash Carter and Wes Lee on this week's WWE NXT has gotten wrestling fans buzzing. The duo, collectively known as MSK, came out on top in their Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament first-round match against Isaiah Swerve Scott and Jake Atlas.

Their athletic ability, coupled with their off-the-charts charisma, have won them several admirers already. With many fans wanting to know more about MSK and where they came from, we will give you a comprehensive understanding of their history, how they became a tag-team, and their work before signing with WWE.

How did Nash Carter and Wes Lee become MSK?

Zachary Green and Deveon Everheart Aiken, better known as Nash Carter and Wes Lee respectively in NXT, first wrestled as a team at an Indie wrestling show back in December 2015. The duo initially joined Combat Zone Wrestling, where they were part of a faction, though they found greater success when they started wrestling together.

They went on to win the tag titles twice during their time in the company. Apart from this, they also won the PWG Tag-Team Championships when they defeated The Young Bucks and the team of Matt Riddle and Jeff Cobb back in 2018.

However, it was when they signed with IMPACT Wrestling in 2018 that Nash Carter and Wes Lee found a platform where they could showcase their talents in front of a larger audience. Among the two, Wes Lee, wrestling in IMPACT under the name Dezmond Xavier, had already made a name for himself in the company as he had won the Super X Cup in 2017. Nash Carter wrestled in IMPACT under the name Zachary Wentz.

During their 2-year stint in the company, Nash Carter and Wes Lee would have several memorable bouts against the teams of Santana and Ortiz, The North, and The Motor City Machine Guns. Though a tag-title win eluded them, they nonetheless where able to shine in all of their matches.

Nash Carter and Wes Lee departed IMPACT Wrestling in 2020 and quickly signed with WWE

On November 11, 2020, it was announced that Nash Carter and Wes Lee were departing the company in favor of greener pastures. The duo had generated interest from both WWE and AEW, though they eventually decided to sign on the dotted line with the former.

Reporting to the Performance Center on December 2, 2020, Nash Carter and Wes Lee have quickly adapted themselves to their new workplace and are ready to climb up the mountain in NXT and possibly capture the coveted NXT Tag Team Championships sooner than later.