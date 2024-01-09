Who is Nick Mysterio? Know the person behind the trending name after WWE RAW

Nick Mysterio is tending big time after R-Truth namedropped him on WWE RAW. Fans might be wondering if the mystery person is related to Rey Mysterio.

If you’ve followed R-Truth’s career, you probably know he’s one of the funniest superstars on the WWE roster. To answer the question, Nick is none other than Rey Mysterio’s son and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio.

The former two-time NXT North American Champion was (hilariously) referred to as Tom and Nick Mysterio by Truth during his vignette on WWE RAW tonight.

“Now that JD is gone, we are real, real family now. Rhea, Finn, Priest, Tom and Nick Mysterio... even though I’ve never met Nick, he’s still my brother.” (1:15 – 1:29)

It is worth mentioning that the veteran 'joined' The Judgment Day with a win over JD McDonagh on the December 18, 2023, episode of the red brand. Truth beat McDonagh in a “Loser Leaves Judgment Day” match that night.

How did Judgment Day react to R-Truth's vignette on WWE RAW?

The Judgment Day was less than pleased with their supposed new member’s attempt at improving their image on WWE RAW tonight. JD McDonagh appeared to be the most irritated, but Damian Priest talked him out of doing anything.

The Irish Ace ended up losing his singles match to R-Truth’s former tag team partner, The Miz, later on in the show. WWE announced that The A-Lister would team up with Truth to take on Damian Priest and Finn Balor next Monday.

Here’s the card announced so far for the show:

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jinder Mahal - World Heavyweight Championship match

DIY vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio

Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day

Intercontinental Champion Gunther returns

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs next week.

