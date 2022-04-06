Who is NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes' father?

Cameron Grimes is the current NXT North American Champion and first won the gold at the Stand & Deliver event on April 2. Grimes competed in a Five-Way Ladder Match to capture the championship for the first time in his career.

The Alpha of Omega joined the brand in 2019 after signing with WWE following his departure from IMPACT Wrestling. He performed under the name of Trevor Lee in his former promotion.

Cameron Grimes has been a mainstay on NXT ever since his arrival and notably became the final Million Dollar Champion while becoming "The Richest Man in NXT," adopting a wealthy-man gimmick and feuding with LA Knight.

Currently, at the age of just 28, Grimes clearly has a bright future ahead of him and has already set his sights on the WWE Championship in the future:

"Whether it’s Tuesday or whether it’s a year from now or whether it’s 10 years from now, I’m going to be a champion in WWE. I’m a rider. I’ve committed to this job; I’ll do whatever it takes. No matter what, I’m going to the moon." (h/t 411Mania)

One of the biggest influences on The Carolina Caveman's career was his father, who sadly passed away on July 29, 2018. So who was Cameron Grimes' father?

Tracey Caddell was a former professional wrestler and promoter who co-founded the North Carolina OMEGA promotion with Matt Hardy. The organisation was first established as the East Coast Wrestling Federation (ECWF) in 1992.

Cameron Grimes told his father he was going wrestle for a living

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND We buried a close friend of mine today, the man I started OMEGA with, Tracy Caddell. Tracy was an individual who walked side by side with Jeff & I as we were getting started in professional wrestling. May you rest in peace, friend. Goodbye & thanks for all the memories, brother. We buried a close friend of mine today, the man I started OMEGA with, Tracy Caddell. Tracy was an individual who walked side by side with Jeff & I as we were getting started in professional wrestling. May you rest in peace, friend. Goodbye & thanks for all the memories, brother. https://t.co/16l8m9SpOm

Grimes revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated in February 2022 just how much his father meant to him and his career:

"Losing him was awful. I was very young when I started in this business. My father was always with me. He was taking me to shows, taking me to dinner with the boys after the shows. We did everything together."

He continued:

"I wish he could see the stuff I’m doing now. He would absolutely love it. But without that tragedy, I don’t know if I’d be here. I told my father that I was going to do this." (h/t 411Mania)

The Superstar continues to make his father proud, and who knows, the dream of becoming a world champion in WWE may come true someday. Anything is possible.

