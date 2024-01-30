Who is older between R-Truth and Damian Priest?

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, R-Truth and Damian Priest were involved in yet another promo. While the duo had a memorable exchange of dialogues in the presence of Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, a particular part of their promo is playing on the minds of many.

During this segment on RAW, Truth expressed his appreciation for every member of The Judgment Day. However, when he did the same for Damian, he told him that the Money in the Bank contract holder was like his elder brother. This led to the WWE Universe questioning who is older between the duo.

The answer to this question would be R-Truth. The former 24/7 Champion is 52 years old, whereas Damian Priest is 41 years old. But, given how Truth has maintained himself over the years, it's hard for many to believe that he is in his early 50s.

However, Truth has been involved in wrestling since 1997 and has had successful runs in other promotions apart from WWE. One of his most memorable runs came when he was part of TNA.

It will be interesting to see if Truth's current run shapes to become the best of his career.

R-Truth recently said the six-time champion does not stand a chance against Rhea Ripley

On Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley has been a very dominant champion. The Aussie has beaten everyone who has come her way, and it seems like no one will be able to end her reign. However, since Becky Lynch recently faced off with Ripley, a certain section of fans believe the Irish star will dethrone Ripley.

But as per R-Truth, Lynch does not stand a chance against the Women's World Champion. During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Truth said that while Lynch is phenomenal, she won't be able to beat Rhea Ripley. Crediting The Nightmare, the 52-year-old said:

"As fearful, as phenomenal as the man Becky Lynch is, Mami ain't having that. Mami can go from zero to a hundred in a second, like I told you that. You know that I am saying?"

While R-Truth has made a very bold assessment, it does not change the fact that Becky Lynch indeed has the required experience and skillset to dethrone Rhea Ripley. It will be interesting to see who wins if these two women clash.

