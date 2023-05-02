Who are Pretty Deadly? Meet WWE SmackDown's newest Draft picks

Former NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly has been drafted to SmackDown during the WWE Draft 2023. It was anticipated that they would be called up to the main roster after being written off NXT TV at the end of Spring Breakin'.

The former tag team champions have successfully created a positive impression, and fans are thrilled to see what the future holds for them in the industry. Of course, being called up to the main roster means setting foot in the ring with more experienced and ruthless tag teams. Furthermore, given that the tag team titles are unified, they'll have to battle twice as hard to be able to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Pretty Deadly member Elton Prince was born on May 21, 1997, and Kit Wilson was born on August 4, 1994. They're known for their quirky fashion sense and 'yes boy' catchphrase.

Pretty Deadly started their reign of dominance during their time in NXT UK, where they held the NXT UK Tag Team Title for 287 days. From there, the tag team made their WWE NXT 2.0 debut in 2022 and created history!

They secured the WWE NXT Tag Team Title in their first official match, becoming the first team to achieve the feat on the main roster.

The legacy of Pretty Deadly

British tag team Elton Prince and Kit Wilson worked on the independent circuit in England prior to arriving in WWE. They used to work as a tag team called Greased Lightning at International Pro Wrestling United Kingdom and WrestleForce in England. In 2019, they debuted under the name Pretty Deadly for UK's International Pro Wrestling. Their impressive work through the years landed them at NXT UK in 2019.

Their NXT UK debut in 2019 saw them embark on a string of losses. This continued until March 2020. Following that, in February 2021, Pretty Deadly secured the NXT UK Tag Team Title against Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. The duo held onto the titles for 287 days.

In March 2022, the tag team lost a match against Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz and disappeared from NXT TV until NXT 2.0. They returned with their names changed from Lewis Howley and Sam Stroker to Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.

They faced three other tag teams in their first official match at NXT 2.0 for the NXT Tag Team Title and secured the gold. They even unified the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Titles at the NXT vs. NXT UK crossover show.

The duo were written off on NXT TV after they lost their match against Tony D'Angelo and Stacks in a Trunk Match at Spring Breakin'. The victors dumped Pretty Deadly in the river, marking their end in NXT.

