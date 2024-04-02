Who produced The Rock and Roman Reigns' segment on WWE Raw? Exploring who was in charge behind the scenes

Last night, on Monday Night RAW, the WWE Universe was left shocked by The Rock and Roman Reigns. The duo both opened and closed the show, kicking things off with a bang and leaving it in chaos at the end of the night. Not only did they hype the crowd up for WrestleMania 40, but they also gave the fans a teaser of what was to come.

In yet another act of brutality, The Rock closed the episode by beating down Cody Rhodes on live television. The difference in this segment from that which occurred last week was that he was not alone. Not only did he have his cousin, Roman Reigns by his side, but he also had another victim in Seth Rollins. Together, the two men used a belt to beat their opponents, before raising their hands in the air, in classic Bloodline fashion.

But, who was responsible for producing this segment? Well, the masterminds behind it all, according to Fightful Select, were Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode. Both Hayes and Roode, as many know, were quite the professional wrestlers. However, injuries in the case of Roode, and age in the case of Michael Hayes have seen them retire from in-ring action and take up producer roles backstage. Thus, leading to the sheer violence that The Rock and Roman Reigns unleashed last night.

Hayes currently serves as Vice President of Creative Writing and Booking at WWE, while also being a senior producer. With Roode shadowing him, they have produced some incredible segments in the last few months. It will be interesting to see what else their collective creative genius leads to in the years to come.

Apart from planning out The Rock's segments, what exactly does a WWE producer do?

There can be no denying that last night's segment to close out the RAW before WrestleMania 40 got everyone's attention. The Rock and Roman Reigns did not hold back as they took a belt to the bodies of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. And, while credit is due to Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode for their work, what do producers do?

Well, this one is quite on the nose, as they do exactly what is implied, produce matches. Now, while it does sound easy, a lot goes into it. From how WWE superstars enter the ring, to what they say, the moves they perform, and how the match ends. There is a lot that goes into being a WWE producer. This is why, former wrestlers like Hayes and Roode are perfect for the role, as they know what it takes to perform in the squared circle.

It certainly is a very important job in the sports entertainment industry, as it can make or break the product. Often, the work producers do determines just how well a segment goes over with the fans. So, while The Rock has made "pro-wrestling cool again," they are the ones who make sure it remains "cool".