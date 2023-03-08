Vince Russo details WWE's production process and how it affects their talents (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently opened up about the company's production process and how it affects wrestlers.

WWE is a global company that serves billions of fans every year. The promotion is set to host WrestleMania 39 on April 1 and 2, 2023, in Inglewood, California, which will attract audiences from all over the world. Vince Russo served as the head writer of the company for several years and is well aware of the intricacies that goes on in presenting a show.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that production management is important for the company. He further a that the wrestlers need to know where the cameras are set to establish their position during a match or segment.

"Very important [the production process], they happen all the time, happen all the time. Their talents gotta know exactly where the cameras are going to be in, so they know what position they're in." [1:18:35- 1:18:55]

Check out the latest edition of Legion of RAW below:

Vince Russo detailed why he thinks Vince McMahon is a part of WWE's creative team

The former WWE head writer opined that the build-up to WrestleMania 39 has been lackluster and that former CEO Vince McMahon has been playing a part in the creative process.

While speaking on the same episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that Triple H was going in a particular direction with the creative, but there could have been interferences from McMahon.

He added that the creative work doesn't look to be on the same page, and that is due to McMahon asserting his will.

"Here's the only thing that would make sense of this behind the scenes. Triple H was in charge of creative, Triple H was going in a certain direction. Vince gets back in there in charge and it's like, 'No, no, no, we're not going that way, we're going this way.' Because that's exactly what this looks like. This looks like, not only do we not know where we are going, we don't even know how to get there. That's what this whole thing looks like. This is not a creative team working together on the same page in a build to WrestleMania. That's not what we're seeing here, bro."

Vince McMahon was reportedly backstage on the latest episode of RAW to welcome the returning John Cena. While reports suggest that the former WWE CEO does not partake in the creative process, it remains to be seen whether he will get involved in the future.

If you use any quote from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes