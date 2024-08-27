Who did Randy Orton defeat to become the youngest world champion in WWE history?

Randy Orton aims to become a World Champion for the 15th time in his legendary career in WWE. The Viper will take on reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event on August 31, 2024.

The Legend Killer appeared on the latest episode of RAW and was confident about becoming a World Champion for the 15th time. Randy reflected on his accomplishments in WWE, including becoming the youngest world champion in the Stamford-based promotion's history.

Back in 2004, two years after his debut on the main roster, Randy Orton went on to defeat the late Chris Benoit at SummerSlam and become the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in the history of the business, as he was just 24 years of age at the time.

Since then, The Viper has become a legend in WWE and is nowhere close to retirement, as he recently signed a new five-year deal with the company. It implies that fans would be able to see the beloved Orton compete in the ring till 2029.

Whether Randy defeats Gunther and becomes the new World Heavyweight Champion at Bash in Berlin 2024 remains to be seen.

Randy Orton is confident about retaining the record for the youngest world champion in WWE

Randy Orton was recently asked about his record of becoming the youngest World Heavyweight Champion at the age of 24 and whether anyone will break it soon.

The Viper was confident that he would keep the record for a long time, if not forever.

"As far as someone becoming the youngest World Heavyweight Champion and taking that from me, I don’t see that happening. Only because I think it was a very special circumstance when I became the youngest World Champion. I was 24 years old, and I don’t know if there’s anyone young enough to make it to that yet. So, I think I’m gonna hold that for quite some time, if not from here on out," Randy Orton said during an appearance on the Wrestle Binge podcast, via eWrestlingNews.

Orton has clinched the WWE Championship 10 times and he is aiming to become the World Heavyweight Champion for the fifth time in his career.

