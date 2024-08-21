Chris Benoit was "cordial" with ex-WCW star despite heat rumors, legend reveals (Exclusive)

Nancy Benoit was married to WCW's then-booker Kevin Sullivan when she began dating one of the company's wrestlers, Chris Benoit, in 1997. Legendary journalist Bill Apter recently recalled how the situation did not appear to affect professional relationships behind the scenes.

At the time, Nancy Benoit (aka Woman) performed as a valet in WCW. Sullivan booked his then-wife in a romance angle with Chris Benoit, which led to a real-life relationship. Despite the behind-the-scenes scandal, Sullivan continued booking Chris Benoit on television and even worked with him on a storyline.

Apter covered WCW extensively during that time. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, he disclosed details about the backstage feeling around Sullivan and the Benoits in those days:

"I saw him [Kevin Sullivan] backstage many times. Even after Nancy went and started her relationship with Chris Benoit, he was always cordial to Chris as a booker," Apter said. [4:45 – 5:11]

Apter was speaking to The Wrestling Time Machine host Mac Davis and former WCW personality and referee Teddy Long. Long agreed that Chris Benoit and Kevin Sullivan seemed to have no problems with each other. Apter also reiterated that Sullivan did not appear bothered by the situation:

"You never knew there was any heat between the two of them at all. He [Kevin Sullivan] was just very cordial to them." [5:14 – 5:20]

Watch the video above to hear Long's story about an interesting phone call Sullivan once had with wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.

Bill Apter on Kevin Sullivan as a person outside WCW

On August 9, Kevin Sullivan passed away at the age of 75. He was viewed by many as one of the most creative people in the wrestling industry.

Although Sullivan played a bad guy on television, Bill Apter only has fond memories of the man behind the character away from the ring:

"I saw him at so many conventions afterwards and he always gave me a hug and a big kiss and always called me Billy Boy. He was a delightful, wonderful Irishman. He played the devil but he was an angel." [5:21 – 5:39]

Sullivan's marriage to Nancy Benoit lasted from 1985 until 1997. In 2007, Chris Benoit killed Nancy and their seven-year-old son Daniel in a double murder and suicide.

