Who is Ricochet? Meet the WWE star who went viral after challenging Logan Paul

Ricochet went viral after impressively leaping over the ropes from the ring and landing on his feet on WWE RAW. This stunt was part of his segment with YouTube star Logan Paul, who refused to accept the 34-year-old's challenge for a singles match on the July 10, 2023 edition of RAW.

It so happened that Logan Paul attacked the high-flier backstage at Money in the Bank on July 1 and went on to refer to Ricochet as “unprofessional” on his podcast. During their segment on WWE RAW, the superstar called out Paul for his actions and showed the Youtuber what he’s capable of with the mighty jump.

Ricochet, real name Trevor Mann, was born on October 11, 1988. He started his pro-wrestling career in independent promotions, most notably with Chikara in 2006. He stayed there for four years before moving on to Evolve, PWG, and Dragon Gate in 2010.

In 2014, the pro wrestler moved to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and stayed there until 2017. During his run with NJPW, Ricochet secured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship twice – once with Matt Sydal and once with Ryusuke Taguchi.

He even managed to win the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship, but the titles had to be vacated due to Matt Sydal’s travel issues.

During his time with NJPW, the high-flier worked with Lucha Underground as well, spending three years under a mask as Prince Puma and even winning the inaugural Lucha Underground Championship.

A look at Ricochet’s WWE career

The superstar arrived in WWE in 2018 when he signed with WWE NXT. His debut was in the North American Championship ladder match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, which was won by Adam Cole. He redeemed himself at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, where he defeated Cole to become the second North American Champion in the title’s history. He subsequently lost the title to Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: Phoenix.

The King made his main roster debut in 2019 alongside Aleister Black. They worked against various tag teams before landing a match at WrestleMania 35, which they lost.

Following that, he was drafted to WWE RAW, where he defeated Samoa Joe to secure the United States Championship before losing it to AJ Styles 21 days later. Since then, the superstar worked in various feuds with factions and superstars such as The Hurt Business, Brock Lesnar, and others.

He moved to SmackDown following WWE Draft 2021 and won the Intercontinental Championship after defeating Sami Zayn. He then lost the title to Gunther, who still holds it today.

Interestingly, Ricochet is engaged to WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin!

