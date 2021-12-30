Who did Roman Reigns beat to become the Universal Champion?

Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion for 484+ days. The Tribal Chief could very well be regarded as the biggest superstar in WWE right now, alongside his arch-rival Brock Lesnar.

Reigns' current world title reign began last summer and since then, The Head of The Table has been unstoppable. Having been champion for so long, some fans may have forgotten, who did The Tribal Chief beat to become the Universal Champion in 2020?

At Payback 2020, Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Championship. The former Shield member won the title in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match also involving Braun Strowman. In a pure heel move, Reigns only entered the match after Strowman and Wyatt had battered each other to pieces.

Before Roman Reigns' title reign began, Bray Wyatt, aka The Fiend, won the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2020. Wyatt defeated his former stablemate Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to become a three-time world champion.

However, Bray Wyatt's reign as WWE Universal Champion lasted only about a week, as he was dethroned by Roman Reigns at the next pay-per-view.

The last time Roman Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship was back in 2018, having beaten Lesnar to win the title. However, after 63+ days, Reigns was forced to vacate the title after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Roman Reigns' next Universal Championship defense

Roman Reigns' next title defense will be against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 on January 1st, 2022. Reigns is currently on the back of a win over The Beast Incarnate himself, having defeated him at Crown Jewel 2021.

In Saudi Arabia, The Head of the Table defeated Lesnar in controversial fashion after interference from The Usos and involvement from Paul Heyman.

Throughout his current reign as WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has defended the title against Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Finn Balor and many more elite superstars.

