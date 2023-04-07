Who did Roman Reigns beat to win the WWE and Universal Championships?

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the most dominant superstar in the whole of WWE right now, and rightfully so. He has been the Universal Champion since Payback 2020 and WWE Champion since WrestleMania 38. The two titles were unified at The Show of Shows last year.

To even be a part of Roman Reigns’ Island of Relevancy, one needs to prove their loyalty to him. He takes his role as The Tribal Chief extremely seriously and will not spare anyone who even thinks about dethroning him. This has even led to him taking on his cousin Jey Uso during his reign.

Back in 2020, Reigns took a hiatus from WWE to look after his health during the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned at SummerSlam 2020, and the Universal Champion was Bray Wyatt. He bagged a Triple Threat match against The Fiend and Braun Strowman at Payback 2020 and secured the Universal Championship, marking the beginning of a long championship reign that is about to complete 1000 days.

Roman Reigns, on the other hand, was in a feud with Brock Lesnar leading up to WrestleMania 38. At that point, Lesnar was the WWE Champion on the RAW brand, while The Tribal Chief was with SmackDown. Reigns defeated The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 38 to secure the WWE Title.

Since his win at Payback 2020, Reigns has amassed 948-plus days as the Universal Champion. He stands fifth on the list of longest world title reigns in history, behind Pedro Morales (1027 days). After emerging victorious against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, fans can expect his title run to continue.

What can WWE have in store for Roman Reigns?

During his lengthy title reign, Roman Reigns has defeated the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Braun Strowman, and Cody Rhodes, among others. It seems like anyone who goes up against The Tribal Chief falls short.

That being said, Reigns possibly cannot be champion indefinitely. Everything good comes to an end, and so will his championship days. Latest reports suggest that The Tribal Chief will face some of the top names in the business en route to 1000 days as champion.

As per a report from Xero News, Reigns will face Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and a returning Randy Orton, alongside a rematch against Cody Rhodes in the coming months.

"WWE Is planning feuds with Roman to involve, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins & a Cody Rhodes rematch as WWE continue to push past 1000 days with Roman Reigns," reported Xero News.

With a potential rematch against Cody Rhodes in the works, it remains to be seen whether Roman Reigns will ultimately lose his title in the coming months, possibly at SummerSlam.

