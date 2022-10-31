Who did Roman Reigns defeat on his WWE NXT debut?

Roman Reigns has had a long road to his current position atop the WWE. Like most superstars and his former The Shield teammates, they all went through a developmental phase before landing a spot on the main roster. For his first match in NXT, he faced a familiar talent.

The Tribal Chief signed with the company in 2010, where he was assigned to their former developmental brand Florida Championship Wrestling, where he was known as Roman Leakee. After it was rebranded to NXT two years later in August, Roman Reigns debuted as a villainous character on October 31st.

In his first match on NXT, he faced CJ Parker, also known as Juice Robinson. During the bout, Reigns got the best out of his opponent and dominated Robinson for most of the match. The Tribal Chief got the win at the end of the bout.

Unlike Roman Reigns, Robinson didn't move to the main roster and was released in 2015. Still, he has found success in different independent circuits. He has appeared on brands like NJPW, AEW, ROH, and IMPACT Wrestling. He is currently married to AEW star Toni Storm.

Could Roman Reigns and Juice Robinson face each other again in WWE?

Since Triple H was creatively put in charge of the Stamford-based promotion, many former stars have returned and many more are rumored to do so. One of those rumored names was Robinson himself.

While speaking with Inside the Ropes, Robinson discussed the possibility of returning to the company under Triple H's guidance. The former star said never say never, but he is enjoying the current trajectory of his career.

"You know what they say in wrestling, ‘never say never, hahaha.’ But you know, my life, it seems to be going [in] a different direction now, so I would say…I don’t even think that I would be a person that they are looking to have there, I was already there, it didn’t really work, no problem. I think they’re cool. I don’t really know what they think about me. I don’t really care. And I’m sure they don’t care what I think about them, so it’s all good."

At the moment, it looks like Robinson won't be joining the returns occurring in the company. Still, it will be interesting to see how he performs now under the guidance of The Game.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes