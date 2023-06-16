Who is Roman Reigns' real brother? Hint: He is a former WWE tag team champ

Roman Reigns and The Usos are portrayed as cousins on WWE TV. They are his first cousins, once removed. The Usos’ father, Rikishi, is Roman Reigns’ first cousin.

Besides his cousins, the Tribal Chief's his real brother, Matthew Tapunu'u Anoaʻi, was in WWE as well. Tragically, his brother passed away at the age of 47 on April 7, 2017, after suffering a congestive heart failure due to weight gain and ongoing knee and hip issues.

Matthew Tapunu'u Anoaʻi went by “Rosey” during his time with WWE. He made his WWE debut in July 2002 on RAW along with Fatu as 3-Minute Warning. The storyline portrayed them as Eric Bischoff’s enforcers, where Bischoff would give other wrestlers a warning of three minutes before the 3-Minute Warning attacked them.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns I miss my Brother so much. He will be forever loved and never forgotten. #RIPMatt I miss my Brother so much. He will be forever loved and never forgotten. #RIPMatt

They didn’t just attack active pro wrestlers but even in-ring announcers and retired wrestlers, among others.

Roman Reigns’ brother Rosey had only one championship run in WWE

Fatu was released from his contract in 2003 and the 3-Minute Warning fizzled. Following this disbandment, Rosey was teamed up with The Hurricane after his “superhero” abilities were discovered. He was referred to by the acronym the "S.H.I.T” which was “Rosey, the Super Hero in Training".

During this time, he would work in superhero segments such as helping an older person cross the road or changing into his costume in a phone booth. Furthermore, he teamed up with The Hurricane frequently and defeated Chris Jericho and others.

Roman Reigns' brother only had one championship run in WWE, as the WWE World Tag Team Champion. The Hurricane and he defeated La Résistance in the final round of the Tag Team Turmoil match at Backlash 2005. Their championship run lasted until Unforgiven where Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch defeated Rosey and Hurricane for the World Tag Team Championship.

The tag team disbanded after Vince McMahon asked Kurt Angle to attack Hurricane, who attacked Rosey after the footage was shown. Furthermore, Hurricane did not turn up for the tag team match against then-champions Cade and Murdoch. Rosey faced them alone, and was defeated. However, The Hurricane returned during the match but as Gregory Helms. Rosey faced his former tag team partner in a singles match in November 2005.

During Rosey’s final days with WWE, the promotion had teased the return of 3-Minute Warning. Unfortunately, that never came to fruition as Rosey was released from his WWE contract in March 2006.

