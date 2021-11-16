The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is currently performing at the highest level right now on SmackDown.

Reigning as the Universal Champion and working as a heel, Roman has become one of the must-watch WWE Superstars. He continues to push the envelope and is doing some of the best work of his career.

One visual that you can always identify with the Head of the Table is his distinctive tattoos. Roman Reigns has a number of these on his body, all with symbolic references to his Samoan heritage.

So who is Roman Reigns' tattoo artist?

Roman Reigns' tattoo artist is renowned tattoo artist Michael Fatutoa, better known as "Samoan Mike". Born on the island of Tutuila, Mike now resides in Tampa Bay, Florida. He is based in the vicinity of where a number of WWE Superstars live, including Reigns who resides in Pensacola, Florida.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns Photo 1: 17 hours of hard earned Samoan tribal art by no other than Mike Fatutoa. http://t.co/RH7l1F6USz Photo 1: 17 hours of hard earned Samoan tribal art by no other than Mike Fatutoa. http://t.co/RH7l1F6USz

In the past, Roman Reigns has spoken about how important his tattoos mean to him and his culture. He has stated that they were inspired by his late cousin, former WWE Superstar Umaga.

Reigns spoke about Umaga's influence in an interview with Inked Magazine:

"It all revolves around our cousin Eki – Umaga. At the time, he was a big WWE Superstar and he passed away way too early, but he was the one that was the fuel behind us getting tatted up. He had this lady back in Pensacola that was kind of hooking him up, giving him a little bit of a discount here and there, and he was getting a lot of work done at the time. He was just showing her different prints and trying to give her the heads-up of our culture, and the customs, and the patterns, and the sequences that kind of fit and how they mold together." Roman Reigns said (h/t Hot New Whip Hot)

Have Roman Reigns and Umaga ever wrestled together?

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Roman Reigns

Jimmy and Jey Uso

Rikishi

Umaga

Rosey



Family runs deep Roman ReignsJimmy and Jey UsoRikishiUmagaRoseyFamily runs deep https://t.co/KdQ8VrFdNT

Despite being blood relatives, Roman Reigns and Umaga have never wrestled with one another.

The Tribal Chief made his professional wrestling debut in 2010, but Umaga sadly passed away in December 2019. Had the two superstars been able to cross paths in the ring, we can be certain it would have been something special.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think of the artwork on Roman Reigns and the fact that it pays homage to his Samoan culture? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

What's next for Eva Marie? A former WWE writer has a suggestion for her.

Edited by Ryan K Boman