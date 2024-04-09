Who is Roxanne Perez? Meet the 22-year-old with an impressive RAW debut following WrestleMania 40

Roxanne Perez made her main roster debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 40. She beat her former NXT rival, Indi Hartwell, in a stellar showing on the red brand.

Perez has enjoyed a meteoric rise during her time on NXT, which includes winning the NXT Women's Championship twice. She currently holds that belt after beating Lyra Valkyria for it at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

Real-name Carla Gonzalez, Perez started her professional wrestling career in Texas and was later trained by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The current NXT commentator has constantly waxed lyrical about his former student and did so on his Hall of Fame podcast in January:

"I really got a lot invested in Roxanne making it all the way through this thing and becoming a Hall of Famer one day. I really see her as something special." [H/T eWrestling News]

Roxanne Perez also spent a year wrestling in Ring of Honor under the name Rok-C. She became the inaugural ROH Women's World Champion and the youngest female champion in the company's history at 19.

Her eye-catching performances in ROH led to WWE signing her in March 2022. She's spent two years adapting to the WWE style and working on her character as she's been a beloved face and a nasty heel.

Expand Tweet

The reigning NXT Women's Champion debuted on RAW in her villain persona. After winning against Hartwell, she shrugged the referee off and told him not to touch her.

Roxanne Perez's future will be determined in the WWE draft after appearing on RAW after WrestleMania

Roxanne Perez may have made her main roster debut on RAW, but this doesn't mean she's joined the red brand. The Texas resident will be one of the superstars up for grabs in the upcoming WWE Draft.

A teaser for the Draft aired during RAW, and fans learned that its first episode will air on WWE SmackDown (April 26) and the second episode will air on the following RAW (April 29).

Expand Tweet

The fallout from WrestleMania always features shocks and surprises. It also shapes the landscape for the upcoming year of WWE, and Roxanne could be a figurehead for women's wrestling in the coming months.

The WWE Draft has helped put many of the current women excelling on the main roster in their positions. Three-time women's champion Bianca Belair was drafted to SmackDown from NXT in 2020, and Roxanne will no doubt want to follow in her footsteps.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Is Roxanne Perez WWE's brightest young talent? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion