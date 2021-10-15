Who's the guy The Great Khali is repeatedly slapping on Instagram?

WWE fans who follow The Great Khali on Instagram may have noticed an amusing theme in his latest posts.

Several of The Great Khali's recent Instagram clips show him slapping the taste out of an unknown guy's mouth. The guy himself is pretty well-built, but he's no match for the WWE Hall of Famer.

In Khali's latest clip, the guy is seen interrupting an interview featuring the WWE veteran and, as a result, getting slapped. In previous clips, Khali can be seen inflicting all kinds of punishment on the poor guy.

What's the identity of the guy who has become fodder for The Great Khali on repeated occasions on Instagram?

Meet Shiva Anavekar, a student at The Great Khali's CWE Academy

The young gun who's getting a handful on The Great Khali's Instagram videos is an Indian pro-wrestler named Shiva Anavekar. He's training at CWE (Continental Wrestling Entertainment), a wrestling academy run by The Great Khali.

You can check out the official website of the academy for more information, HERE.

Shiva is of Marathi descent and speaks the language fluently, judging by the comments he made in Khali's latest video. He has his own YouTube channel and regularly posts on it. Check out some videos below, which show Shiva in action in the squared circle.

Shiva Anavekar is young and has a long road ahead. The Great Khali has been running his academy for a while now. Some of his students have bagged WWE contracts as well.

Shanky, current WWE Superstar, is a product of Continental Wrestling Entertainment. Female star Kavita Devi is also a former student of Khali's academy.

Judging by past results of The Great Khali's CWE, it won't be a surprise if fans get to see Shiva on the big stage somewhere down the line. Take a look at Shiva's matches in the clips embedded above, and judge for yourself whether he has it in him to make it big in the business.

Edited by Abhinav Singh