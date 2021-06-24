What was the relationship between Melissa Coates and Sabu?

Melissa Coates worked with Sabu as his manager in the wrestling world. The two worked together and had a personal relationship as well. Unfortunately, according to reports, Melissa Coates passed away on June 23, 2021.

Just spoke to ECW legend Sabu. Sad to report that the love of his life, and my friend, WWE star Melissa Coates, AKA Super Genie, has passed away. I'm devastated. RIP Melissa. Love you. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 24, 2021

Coates manages Sabu under the name Super Genie and used to help him at ringside. The duo was extremely popular in Japan, but they wrestled in various promotions. While they were known for their wrestling relationship, in their personal lives, Sabu and Coates were in a relationship as well.

Everyone here at the CAC is deeply saddened to hear the news that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away. We send out our sincerest condolences to her family, friends and fans. May they find comfort in the memories left behind during this most difficult time. R.I.P. Melissa. pic.twitter.com/mD77rvsFyO — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) June 24, 2021

When did Melissa Coates start to work with Sabu?

Melissa Coates had a long career in wrestling. She started off in 2002 and even wrestled in WWE between 2005 to 2007. Following her WWE career, she wrestled in NWA Anarchy, Women's Superstars Uncensored, and Funking Conservatory.

Meanwhile, Sabu originally made his name in ECW but would travel the world to work in Japan and WCW as well. He worked in TNA in the early 2000s, before he joined WWE.

He worked in WWE for a year and during that time found some success, but could not replicate the same glory of his ECW days. He eventually left WWE a year later and worked in the independent wrestling scene again.

In 2014, Melissa Coates started to manage Sabu and took the name, Super Genie. Since then, the two have worked together across various independent wrestling promotions.

While they found a lot of success in Japan in recent years, Melissa Coates worked with Sabu during his recent stint in IMPACT Wrestling as well.

What health problems did Melissa Coates face?

Melissa Coates spent her entire life working on her body. She worked with Sabu towards the end of her career.

On November 12, 2020, she experienced excruciating pain in her left leg and was admitted to the emergency department in the University Medical Center in Las Vegas. There, it was observed that she had several blood clots, and while attempts were made to save the leg, they were unsuccessful.

The clots were spreading as a result of which they had to amputate her leg. As a result of the medical procedure, Coates received enormous bills at a time when she couldn't work because she was rehabilitating from the surgery.

