Who is Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) currently dating?

Former WWE Superstar Paige (real name Saraya) is one of the most influential female wrestlers of this generation. She was instrumental in kick-starting the Women's resolution in the Stamford-based promotion in 2015-16 and introduced top stars like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to the main roster.

However, her WWE career was cut short due to a string of injuries. She last competed inside the squared circle in 2017, where she suffered a neck injury during a six-woman tag team match against Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks. She has since performed in various other roles (not in-ring) before parting ways with the company earlier this year.

The former Divas Champion was involved in a serious relationship with Alberto Del Rio during their time together in WWE. Since their breakup, fans have often wondered who the Anti-Diva is dating.

Well, the answer to the above question is Ronnie Radke. Saraya has been with the Falling in Reverse lead singer since 2018. According to reports, the couple is expected to tie the knot soon.

Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) recently made her AEW debut

Saraya shocked the wrestling world on Wednesday night as she made her debut for the All Elite Wrestling. The former Paige suffered multiple neck injuries throughout her career, which led many fans to speculate if she'll ever step foot inside the wrestling ring again.

However, much to the delight of her fans, Paige appeared on AEW Dynamite under the name Saraya after a Fatal 4-Way match for the interim AEW Women's Championship. She saved Athena and Toni Storm from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Britt Baker and Serena Deeb.

She then went on to her "This Is My House" scream before embracing Athena and Toni in the ring. It was later announced that she has officially signed a contract with AEW. However, it is yet to be confirmed if she'll be an active wrestler or perform duties outside the ring in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

