Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, celebrated the arrival of his baby girl, Roux, on December 4, 2020. The former Universal Champion has been dating the Irish superstar since January 2019.

Before he was with the Smackdown Women's Champion, Rollins was embroiled in a scandal online. Nude photos of Rollins were posted online for the world to see by his then-fiancee, Leighla Schultz.

Apparently, this was in retaliation to The Visionary being involved romantically with Zahra Schreiber, who also had nude photos released. The problem with these photos was that they were posted through Seth Rollins' personal Twitter account, which also appeared on WWE.com at the same time. Needless to say, it was a major embarrassment for both the performer and the promotion.

A year after the incident, Rollins split with Zahra Schreiber, and he became romantically involved with Sarah Alesandrelli.

So who is Seth Rollins' ex-girlfriend Sarah Alesandrelli?

Alesandrelli started dating Rollins in December 2016. She used to be a bartender in Texas and recently owned a boutique. She's also friends with Mick Foley's daughter, Noelle Foley, and former NXT superstar Scarlett. They have been seen hanging out at WWE RAW together in the past.

Sadly, in February 2019, it was revealed that the couple had split. Alesandreli confirmed the news via her Twitter account on February 17, 2019:

"We have ended our journey together @WWERollins & I. We have nothing but mutual respect & love for one another. More than anything what we have taken from one another will guide us on our journey in life. Here’s to living life & happiness. All the best my dear #VibrateHigh" Sarah Alesandrelli posted on Twitter.

The pair ended things on good terms as they both moved on with their lives in their respective careers.

Did Sarah Alesandrelli ever appear on WWE television with Seth Rollins?

TODAY NEWS @TODAY_NEWS_24 WWE star Seth Rollins splits with girlfriend Sarah Alesandrelli days after Valentine’s Day todaynews.news/2019/02/17/wwe… WWE star Seth Rollins splits with girlfriend Sarah Alesandrelli days after Valentine’s Day todaynews.news/2019/02/17/wwe… https://t.co/LfTJCMD9gh

Seth Rollins and Sarah Alesandrelli appeared together during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in 2018. The couple attended the event, which took place over WrestleMania weekend.

The pair were shown on-screen together during the pre-red carpet event as Charly Charuso interviewed them. This would be the only time the pair have appeared in-front of the cameras for WWE.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think 2022 will have in store for Seth Rollins as part of Monday Night RAW? Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Seth Rollins will win the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match? Yes No 2 votes so far