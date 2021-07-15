Who is Sheamus' fiancee, Isabella Revilla? 

WWE veteran Sheamus recently got engaged to Isabella Revilla, his longtime partner.

Isabella took to her official Instagram handle to announce the same. She also wrote a lengthy heartfelt caption in her post. Check out the post below:

"When I was pining to go to Ireland as a young girl, I would tell people it was because “If magic exists, it has to be in Ireland," wrote Revilla. "Well, it does exist. Couldn’t imagine a more magical place to say YES 🍀 Couldn’t imagine a better person to spend my life with. (And couldn’t think of better shoes to get engaged in than Crocs 🤣😅)" wrote Isabella in her Instagram post.

Who is Isabella Revilla, Sheamus' fiancee?

Isabella Revilla is of Filipino descent and presently resides in the USA. Isabella is a graduate of Baruch College and has done a B.A. in Corporate Communications. She has been living with WWE Superstar Sheamus (real name - Stephen Farrelly) in Nashville for a while now. Additionally, Isabella currently works for Mortgage World Bankers as a Loan Processor (credits for the information used here to go to EssentiallySports).

The 24-year-old's Instagram bio provides some more information about her. She is a rescue dog mom and occasionally posts photos with her pets on Instagram.

What many fans don't know is that Isabella Revilla has a twin named Miranda! The latter's Instagram handle consists of a bunch of pictures featuring the duo with Sheamus. Check out a couple of pictures below:

Sheamus's WWE career so far

Sheamus has done it all in WWE. He beat John Cena at TLC 2009 to win his first WWE Championship. Sheamus is a Royal Rumble winner as well. He won the annual free-for-all in 2012 and went on to defeat Daniel Bryan to win the world title at WrestleMania 28.

He has also won the Money in The Bank briefcase on one occasion. It goes without saying that Sheamus is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer.

The Sportskeeda community wishes the very best to Sheamus and Isabella on their engagement!

