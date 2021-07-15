Photo: WWE Superstar Sheamus gets engaged

WWE United States Champion Sheamus is winning both in his professional as well as personal life. Sheamus is now engaged to be married to his partner Isabella Revilla.

Isabella took to Instagram to announce that she said "YES" to Sheamus and the two are now engaged.

"When I was pining to go to Ireland as a young girl, I would tell people it was because “If magic exists, it has to be in Ireland," wrote Revilla. "Well, it does exist. Couldn’t imagine a more magical place to say YES 🍀 Couldn’t imagine a better person to spend my life with. (And couldn’t think of better shoes to get engaged in than Crocs [laughing emoji x 2])" wrote Isabella in her Instagram post.

The post includes several photos from their engagement and her ring, which you can see below.

Sheamus has been one of WWE's top stars for over a decade

Sheamus in WWE

Sheamus is a WWE veteran, having been with the company for almost a decade and a half now. Throughout his career, he has been one of the top stars for the promotion, as he has won several titles and achievements. Sheamus is a four-time world champion, a former Mr. Money in the Bank (2015), Royal Rumble winner (2012), and King of the Ring (2010).

During a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone, former WWE Superstar Killian Dain, now known as Big Damo, had huge praise for Sheamus.

"Sheamus has really been the standard-bearer for Irish wrestling," said Dain. "He's been a World Champion. He's done everything in this industry. He's such an inspiration for everyone back home. Because he's proof that if you get yourself in good enough shape, if you work hard enough, you can make your own luck. And he definitely did that."

We just got a tease for Damien Priest vs. Sheamus.



I need this for Summerslam.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1mOLZG6Kee — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) July 13, 2021

Sheamus currently holds the United States Championship on Monday Night RAW. From the looks of it, his next major feud is going to be against Damian Priest, possibly leading to a SummerSlam match between the two.

We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Sheamus and Isabella Revilla on starting a new chapter in their lives together.

