Who should Bray Wyatt really face at WrestleMania 33?

by Joe Campbell Opinion 26 Feb 2017, 15:24 IST

Bray Wyatt currently holds the WWE Title, but who will face him for it at WrestleMania?



As the Elimination Chamber event drew to a close, it seemed fairly set in stone as to who was going to feature in the main event of Wrestlemania 33.

Bray Wyatt had just captured WWE Championship following a thrilling Chamber match, whilst Randy Orton had emerged from January's Royal Rumble as the winner, thus guaranteeing him a shot at the WWE Champion at WrestleMania.

Surely, we all thought, it must be time for a Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton match for the WWE Title at WrestleMania, but no, in the past few weeks, the company have thrown an enormous spanner into the works of that particular plan.

We are now at the point where nobody seems to have a clue about who is going to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. Randy Orton still seems to be firmly in the frame despite recently declaring on Smackdown! Live that he is not prepared to face his "master" Wyatt, whilst he is still the "servant".

This surprising admission has opened the door, somewhat unexpectedly, for former champion AJ Styles as well as Luke Harper to stake their claim to be in the title match with Wyatt. The big question is; Who should really get that opportunity?

Should Bray Wyatt face off against Orton, Styles or Harper on the Grandest Stage Of Them All? Or will it end up becoming a Triple Threat Match?

Randy Orton’s Royal Rumble victory allowed him a route into the WrestleMania main event

Strictly speaking, in terms of storyline, Randy Orton should be the man. Regardless of his desire to not compete with Wyatt in the ring, the fact remains that he is the winner of this year's Royal Rumble, which by default slots him into a WWE Championship opportunity at WrestleMania.

However, following Orton's decision, a 10-Man Battle Royal was held on this week's episode Smackdown! Live in order to determine a new #1 contender for Wyatt’s title.

This match naturally ended in controversy, with AJ Styles and Luke Harper as the final two in the ring, the pair contriving to eliminate themselves simultaneously and ensuring that the Battle Royal concluded with no decision.

Styles actually hit the floor way before Harper, but this was purely a botch, and WWE has obviously elected to ignore this and continue with the planned storyline. So now, the situation is unclear, with Daniel Bryan stating that a winner will be decided next week, with Styles and Harper facing off in a regular singles match.

According to Inquisitr, Vince McMahon and his top officials have already decided that Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton will be in the main event of WrestleMania 33, however, it has not been confirmed whether this will remain as a singles match, or if Harper/Styles would be added into the equation.

AJ Styles does have an entirely legitimate argument for being added to the main event at 'Mania, in that he has still yet to receive his one-on-one rematch for the title that he had lost to John Cena at the Royal Rumble.

However, it seems clear from the abundant rumours that Styles is set for a match with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania, which would drag him out of the title picture.

Obviously, nothing is set in stone at the moment, but it is extremely unlikely that AJ Styles would find himself fighting for the WWE Championship in Orlando, come April 2nd.

AJ Styles has had an amazing first year in WWE

Luke Harper is the wildcard in this scenario. Adding him into the Wyatt/Orton collision to make it a Triple Threat match would be a very attractive proposition for the WWE officials as all three men have at some point been members of the Wyatt Family, which appears to be dying.

Not only would Harper's inclusion be enticing for this reason, but it would be a major chance to push a new star into the main event scene.

Harper has been around for a few years now, and at 37 years of age, is probably getting his last chance at a major run as the dominating, monstrous, talented and athletic big man that he was meant to be projected as.

Aside from his brief Intercontinental Title reign at the back end of 2014, Harper has never been positioned as a major threat in his own right. Even if he fails to win the match, watching Harper go out to battle with his former "family" members would no doubt be thrilling to watch.

As has already been mentioned, it seems clear that Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton will be headlining WrestleMania 33.

Whilst it would be thrilling to see AJ Styles being added to that match, it simply does not appear that WWE wants to head in that direction, with Vince McMahon evidently believing that his talents will be put to better use against Shane O Mac instead.

With this being the case, it would be an excellent decision to add Luke Harper to the main event of WrestleMania.

The chemistry, whenever the Wyatt Family hits the ring, is absolutely electric, and Wyatt vs Orton vs Harper would be a fresh match that the WWE Universe have never seen before.

On top of this, holding the Triple Threat match increases the possible amount of winners, therefore increasing the unpredictability of the situation.

Luke Harper has been gaining momentum recently

It's been a long time since there was this much uncertainty over the main event of WrestleMania and this can only be a good thing, and WWE must use this buzz that has been created to ensure that they present a truly unforgettable event, topped off with a crazy main event.

Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton vs Luke Harper needs to happen.

