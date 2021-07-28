Who sang Triple H's intro song?

Aside from Triple H's intro song, there have been some incredible entrance themes throughout the history of the WWE. Stone Cold Steve Austin's iconic glass-shattering entrance music, John Cena's "The Time is Now," and The Undertaker's eerie graveyard anthem are just a few examples of iconic WWE tunes.

Triple H currently has two entrance theme songs. One for when he wrestles, and one for when he comes to the ring to cut a promo. His main theme music is Motörhead's "The Game." The second one, "King of Kings," is also a Motörhead song.

How did Motörhead become involved with WWE?

Entrance music sets the tone for wrestlers when they enter the ring, and some theme songs hype up an audience instantly. Over time, many artists have contributed music to WWE, providing songs for WWE superstars' entrance themes. For instance, Alter Bridge's song, "Metalingus," has been Edge's entrance music for nearly two decades.

Triple H struck up a long-time relationship with the lead singer of Motörhead, Lemmy Kilmister, which resulted in their music being used. The legendary band also created "Line in the Sand" for Triple H's faction, Evolution, which consisted of Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Batista.

Triple H spoke to Revolver about Lemmy, who sadly passed away in 2015:

"We talked a little bit about our careers and the things in it, but Lemmy was a deep guy. He talked a lot about philosophy. I quote him all the time because things would come up that he'd have these clever little quips for, or way of looking at things. [Life] was simple for Lem, in a way. That's what I admired about him. He didn't [care] about what anybody thought. That started our friendship, which carried through to his last days," said Triple H (h/t: Revolver Magazine).

“As you go through life's rich tapestry, you realize that most people you meet aren't fit to shine your shoes. It's a sad fact but it's true. A good friend is someone who'd hide you if you were on the run for murder. How many of them do you know?” -Lemmy



Happy birthday my friend pic.twitter.com/eFudruiUJW — Triple H (@TripleH) December 24, 2020

Who else has Triple H struck up friendships with?

Triple H is known for his friendships within the world of pop culture. More recently, he struck up a relationship with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who would end up performing in a match at WrestleMania 37.

Triple H posted on his Twitter account that Bad Bunny had earned all the respect of WWE fans and performers alike.

.@sanbenito’s performance at #WrestleMania was simply ... awesome. His months of incredibly hard work and grind in preparation for his performance showed his respect and dedication to @WWE and to our fans.

He has truly earned all of our #Respect! pic.twitter.com/vcc1hb51s4 — Triple H (@TripleH) April 11, 2021

Triple H is also friends with sports stars such as Floyd 'Money' Mayweather.

In the past, he has accompanied Mayweather to the ring for his boxing matches. The latter was featured at WWE's WrestleMania 24 pay-per-view, where he knocked out The Big Show in front of a huge live crowd.

