Who started booing Dominik Mysterio at his wedding? WWE star tells all

The month of March started on a bright note for Dominik Mysterio as he tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Marie Juilette. While the wedding seemed beautiful based on the photos and videos released on social media, the most significant part of it was Dominik being booed when he was about to speak.

Even though being booed isn't a new phenomenon for The Judgment Day members, no one expected something like this to happen on his wedding day. Recently, during an interview, Damian Priest revealed he was the one who started the boos during Dominik's speech. He said:

"It was beautiful, man. I was honored to be a part of the wedding, to just attend the wedding, and we had such a good time. Then obviously, you know, busting his chops, and there was a moment when they did say he's gonna say a few words. I remember I just turned to my table and I was like, 'We got to do it. We're doing it, right?' and I just turned back around and I did it."

The Judgment Day member further added:

"Then my table followed in, and I was like, okay, that was nice. Then he went to speak again, and the entire wedding party, like, everybody did it, and then I really laughed, and he just gave me a look. That was a good one. But man, the whole thing was, what a good day for him and his wife. So that was a special night. Like I said, I was just honored to be there." [H/T: Wrestlingnews.co]

Overall, it's good to see The Judgment Day members share such a close bond off-screen. The chemistry they share outside the ring is visible whenever they appear on WWE programming.

Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day seem keen on recruiting a RAW Superstar

When one looks at all the factions in WWE, it's safe to say that The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant active stables. Not only are multiple members of The Judgment Day champions, but they are also feared and respected in the Stamford-based promotion. While the faction currently has five members, it looks like they are keen on adding one more.

A couple of weeks ago, after Dominik Mysterio lost to Gunther and was being treated backstage, Andrade came in to check on him. After the Mexican left the room, Dominik Mysterio told his faction members that Andrade could be useful to them at some point.

Later, on RAW's latest edition, Andrade was again spotted backstage with The Judgment Day. This time, Rhea Ripley told the former NXT Champion to meet the faction later as they had business to discuss. Andrade, too, seemed keen on meeting with The Judgment Day.

While the nature of their business remains unknown, the heel faction will most likely look to add Andrade to its lineup. If this happens, it will be interesting to see what he achieves. His bond with Dominik Mysterio could also blossom into them winning the Tag Team Championship at some point.