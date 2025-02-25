Who is Thamiko Fatu? Future Bloodline member who could join WWE

The Bloodline story has turned out to be a masterpiece over the past few months, introducing some of the biggest stars in the Samoan dynasty on WWE TV. Throughout the Bloodline story, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu were introduced to the Stamford-based company and turned out to be a massive hit.

Ad

One more name who can join the storyline is Thamiko Fatu, another impressive name from the Samoan dynasty who can turn out to be a nightmare for numerous names in WWE. Thamiko Fatu is the fourth son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Rikishi's other three sons, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, have already managed to get to the top and become some of the biggest stars in the industry. His fourth son, Thamiko Fatu, has risen to prominence on social media with videos of his in-ring capabilities leaving the world surprised.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

The young star kicked off his wrestling career in 2023 and has managed to garner a lot of attention with his dominance in the squared circle. While moving to WWE so early in the career seems unlikely, Fatu could be used as a massive addition to the Bloodline story.

Real-life Bloodline member recently addressed Thamiko Fatu joining WWE

Thamiko Fatu is still trying to build his name in the independent scene. However, since his in-ring performances surfaced on the internet, the WWE Universe has expressed its desire to see him join the Bloodline.

Ad

WWE legend Rikishi addressed his son's potential WWE debut so early in his career during a recent edition of the Off The Top podcast. The Hall of Famer stated that Thamiko Fatu falls under the same category as Zilla Fatu. Rikishi earlier stated that Zilla Fatu needed a couple of years in the independent scene before joining WWE.

"Thamiko can kinda be in that same category with Zilla," he said. [50:07 - 50:12]

Ad

While Thamiko Fatu might not be ready to make his WWE debut, he clearly has some great in-ring acumen and will take the world by storm when he signs with the Stamford-based company. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the young star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback