Who trained WWE star Gable Steveson? Hint: It's not Kurt Angle! 

Ever since Gable Steveson was signed by WWE, the 23-year-old has been subject to attention. Only the second Olympic gold medalist to be signed after Kurt Angle, many fans in the WWE Universe have taken an active interest in his career. This week at NXT: The Great American Bash, Steveson finally made his in-ring debut.

The Olympic gold medalist faced the experienced Baron Corbin in his debut. While both men had their moments in the match, it ended in a double count-out since the competitors brawled outside the ring. Despite such an ending, many fans praised Steveson's in-ring work. It also led to questions about who trained the 23-year-old.

The answer to the question is not Kurt Angle. Steveson has been trained by former WWE US Champion Mr. Kennedy. After Gable Steveson was originally drafted on RAW, there was a period where he went absent. During this time, he was seen training with Mr. Kennedy and the 23-year-old had also posted about the same. He wrote:

"Been getting active.. That time will be here very soon! #raw"

Steveson's experience training with the former WWE superstar must have been vital for him. During the Ruthless Aggression Era, Mr. Kennedy was one of the top superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. Along with being a former US Champion, he is also a Money in the Bank winner.

Despite NXT debut, Gable Steveson's WWE future is reportedly in the air

It can be arguably said that even though Gable Steveson is young in his career, the 23-year-old hasn't exactly had the best of times in WWE. Over the last few weeks, Steveson was also caught up deciding between staying with WWE, or returning to college and competing in Freestyle Wrestling.

After a lot of speculation, Steveson chose to stay and pursue his career in the squared circle. Since then, the Olympian made his NXT debut, and also his in-ring debut against Baron Corbin at The Great American Bash. While things look better than before, there is still a chance that Steveson could bid goodbye to WWE.

As per a report from The Athletic, a WWE spokesperson reported that Steveson is yet to make a concrete choice between staying in WWE or returning to college. The spokesperson further added that returning to college is still a possibility for Steveson, and it is something he could explore in the future.

While it is hard to predict the future, if Gable Steveson puts in the right amount of work, he can become a massive name in WWE. After all, the 23-year-old has a map to follow in Kurt Angle's career. If Steveson chooses to stay with WWE, it will be interesting to see what he achieves.