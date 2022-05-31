Who trained WWE Superstar Seth Rollins?

Seth Rollins is one of the best superstars today, not just in WWE. He is a top-tier athlete and is excellent in the ring and the mic, making him a complete package as far as athletes are concerned.

From his days as Tyler Black in ROH to his run as The Visionary in WWE, he has been an inspiration to many up-and-coming stars. His resume speaks for itself, with multiple world title reigns, a Royal Rumble win, a WrestleMania main event, a Money in the Bank win, and countless other accolades.

Naturally, many will be curious about how it all began for The Architect, who taught him the basics of wrestling and molded him into the global superstar he is today. If you are also curious to know who Seth Rollins' trainer was, we have the answer for you right here.

Seth Rollins' passion for wrestling saw him train at a wrestling school owned by Danny Daniels in 2004 for two or three times a week. It was the latter who first introduced Seth to the basics of wrestling. The Visionary wanted to become a wrestler, but he also had to go to community college and juggle a side job on the, well, side.

Due to his community college being far away, The Revolutionary drove home for three hours after training. He couldn't even take the much-shorter toll road because he had no money. His current position is a testament to his hard work and to those who believe in him.

Seth Rollins witnessed a meteoric rise to the top of WWE

While he struggled during his early wrestling days, Rollins' hard work and determination paid off multiple times. He made a name for himself on the independent circuit and took his talents to Ring of Honor, where he became the promotion's top champion two years into his debut.

Rollins' star shone brighter than ever and caught the attention of WWE and Triple H. He signed a contract with the company in 2010 and was sent to FCW. When the latter was rebranded as NXT, The Architect became the brand's first champion, and WWE knew they had a potential superstar on their hands.

Rollins made his main roster debut as part of The Shield and was instantly catapulted into the main event. His rise from then on was meteoric, as he betrayed The Shield and won Money in the Bank. He then executed possibly the greatest cash-in in WWE history when he rushed to the main event of WrestleMania 31 and walked out with the WWE Championship.

Fast-forward to the present day, The Visionary is a multi-time world champion who has racked up accolades at an insane rate. Things can only get better for him from here on out, and we are excited to see it.

