Who are the US Express? Exploring the newest additions to the WWE Hall of Fame 2024

The Hall of Fame class of 2024 has gotten its latest addition in the form of the US Express. For those unaware, the US Express is comprised of Mike Rotunda & Barry Windham. The formation of the US Express was initiated back in September 1983 in the Championship Wrestling from Florida promotion. The alliance of Windham and Rotunda debuted in the WWF in 1984 where they were given a patriotic gimmick, seemingly signifying their tag team name.

The US Express made their WWF in-ring arrival on October 30, 1984, where they secured a triumph against local talents. After just a few months on January 21, 1985, the patriotic alliance won the WWF World Tag Team titles by defeating Adrian Adonis and Nick Murdoch, known as North-South Connections.

However, their first Tag Title reign didn't last very long as they lost the gold after just two months at the hands of the Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff at WrestleMania 1, which took place in Madison Square Garden. Despite all this success, the team ended up parting ways in late 1985 when Barry Windham left the World Wrestling Federation to return to Florida.

After this, Barry and Mike reunited on multiple instances, with their last reunion being on March 10, 2008, where they appeared during an episode of Monday Night RAW. Here, Windham and Rotunda were initially scheduled for a WrestleMania 1 rematch but things concluded when Jillian Hall interrupted and ultimately tasted an airplane spin at the hands of Mike.

Triple H shares an emotional video with US Express

With the announcement of Mike and Barry together joining to be the inductees in the class of Hall of Fame 2024, Triple H shared an emotional video on his official Twitter(X) account where he disclosed this same news to the legends themselves.

Not only the video clip, but the King of the Kings has also penned a long message for the Hall of Famers stating that it's an honor for him to get them inducted. The Game stated:

"From the very first #WrestleMania… to the WWE Hall of Fame. Mike Rotunda & Barry Windham are a legendary tag team with deep family ties to our business, and their influence will be felt for generations to come. It was an honor to tell the US Express that they're #WWEHOF bound".

It will be intriguing to see who the next addition to the class of Hall of Fame 2024 will be.

