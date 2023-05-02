Who will challenge Roman Reigns next? Here are 3 superstars who could step up to The Tribal Chief after the WWE Draft

As promised, the WWE Draft 2023 dramatically altered the company's landscape. Following two nights of game-changing acquisitions, the respective brands appear as two distinct realms with fresh narratives.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, was the first person drafted to SmackDown. The Tribal Chief moved to the blue brand alongside Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa as a collective unit. As such, the new World Heavyweight Championship will be exclusive to RAW.

The Head of The Table is closing in on a thousand days as Universal Champion. During his historic reign, he has defeated the cream of the crop, including Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and most recently, Cody Rhodes. Fortunately, the Draft has freshened up the rosters, providing The Tribal Chief several new potential opponents.

Here's a quick peek at three potential challengers for Roman Reigns following the WWE Draft.

#3 AJ Styles is among SmackDown's top stars after the 2023 WWE Draft

On the first night of the Draft, AJ Styles and the rest of The O.C. were drafted to SmackDown. The Phenomenal One was out of action due to an ankle injury between December 2022 and April 2023 before his recent comeback.

However, Styles has a massive opportunity to redeem himself quickly and reinsert himself into the spotlight. The former WWE Champion is one of the frontrunners to challenge The Tribal Chief following the roster shakeup.

As part of his historic Universal Championship run, Reigns has defeated many legends and stalwarts. Still, The Phenomenal One has remained aloof from The Head of the Table and the world championship picture.

Reigns and Styles collided in a series of thrilling matches following WrestleMania 32 in 2016, which saw the former retain his WWE Championship. Seven years have passed, and it's time to rerun the rivalry.

#2 WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Edge has plenty of history with Roman Reigns

As part of the 2023 WWE Draft, Hall of Famer Edge was drafted to SmackDown, a brand he once ruled as the world champion. The Canadian legend can focus elsewhere with The Judgment Day now in the rearview mirror.

The Rated-R Superstar relentlessly pursued Roman Reigns and his championship in the first six months of 2021. After winning the Royal Rumble, he came up short in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 37 involving Daniel Bryan. Edge lost to Reigns in a singles match at Money in the Bank a few months later.

The Hall of Famer is unlikely not win the world title again, but that shouldn't prevent him from one final pursuit. Considering the length of The Tribal Chief's title reign, WWE has repeated challengers for Reigns, as seen with Kevin Owens fighting the champion multiple times.

Defeating a beloved veteran like Edge again would draw immeasurable heat from the crowd. History has shown that the two men have incredible chemistry too. Thus, another chapter would be welcomed with open arms by the viewers.

#1 Bobby Lashley was drafted to SmackDown as part of the 2023 WWE Draft

Bobby Lashley is looking for a fresh start

Bobby Lashley is one of the few men that can size up to Roman Reigns. A dangerous combination of experience, strength, and agility makes The All Mighty a plausible candidate to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Triple H may have been saving this match, and the 2023 WWE Draft has set the groundwork for a potential clash between The Tribal Chief and The All Mighty. Lashley never received his one-on-one shot at the world championship following his ill-timed injury in February 2022. The Dominator may come calling for Reigns soon, hoping to snatch away the latter's title.

The WWE Draft has opened the door for several new rivalries and programs. This was just a brief collection of a few potential opponents for Roman Reigns.

Who do you think should challenge The Tribal Chief?

