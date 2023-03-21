Who will be the first to betray Roman Reigns? Predicting The Bloodline's inevitable downfall in WWE

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW saw Roman Reigns make a blockbuster return. The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was, however, confronted by Cody Rhodes. The duo then got involved in a heated war of words. The Tribal Chief took several shots at The American Nightmare before stating that he would never complete his story at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes hit back at Reigns, vowing to defeat him at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The segment soon turned into something big as WWE arguably laid down the breadcrumbs for Solo Sikoa's potential betrayal. While addressing The Head of the Table, The American Nightmare revealed that Solo had been glaring at him all night.

He further stated that all his family members would turn on him after his loss at WrestleMania.

The ending saw Reigns leave the ring as Rhodes taunted Solo, saying he was not ready. This resulted in an angry Sikoa charging at The American Nightmare. However, Cody took out the former NXT North American Champion with a superkick.

Reigns then stepped up to the apron and kept his hand on Solo. The Tribal Chief locked eyes with the Enforcer as fans began chanting Cody's name. Given how things unfolded, it can be argued that the creative team has laid the foundation for Solo's potential turn on The Head of the Table.

Roman's way of handling him may offend The Enforcer, and he might snap at the former Big Dog in the coming days.

Solo Sikoa could turn on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

As you may know, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in a dream match. However, things may not turn out too well for The Tribal Chief at the biggest event of the year.

Given Rhodes is speculated to dethrone Reigns at the event, WWE could have Solo Sikoa turn on The Head of the Table to cost him his titles. This angle would not undermine Reigns by acting as an apt explanation for his loss. The Enforcer's turn would surely spice things up in The Bloodline.

Should Solo Sikoa turn on Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

