Who will induct Michelle McCool into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025? Exploring potential names

It was recently confirmed that Michelle McCool will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The 45-year-old joins WWE CCO, Triple H in the Class of 2025. With this announcement, several questions have arisen. Chief among them being, who will induct her?

Now, looking across the board, several individuals could be given the spot. Given the impact she had on WWE's Women's Division and her stellar resume which includes four world championships, it would be an honor for anyone. But, three names come first to mind, and they are Stephanie McMahon, Layla, and The Undertaker.

Stephanie McMahon has long been credited as a key player who helped the Women's Division reach the heights that it has, having her handle the induction would be a no-brainer. As for Layla, she was the last opponent Michelle McCool ever faced in a singles match and her former LayCool tag team partner. It would be quite something if she were given the honor of inducting McCool, 13 years after 'retiring' her.

Finally, there is The Undertaker, as both her husband and a Hall of Famer, he is likely number one on the list of potential presenters.

Regardless of who inducts her, it is a huge moment for McCool and her family. As mentioned earlier, there is no doubt that she thoroughly deserves this honor.

Michelle McCool has hinted at the possibility of returning to the ring

Michelle McCool's WWE Hall of Fame induction is nothing short of amazing. It comes just two years after her entry into the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, which was her last appearance in a WWE ring. But, in a recent interview, she hinted at the possibility of donning her wrestling gear once more.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, McCool discussed how she returned to wrestling in 2018 after a seven-year absence for her daughter. Her daughter had never seen her wrestle, and she wanted her to experience that. Now, she has a younger son, and she seems interested in having him watch her perform.

"So, I did that for her to see me wrestle. My son hasn't seen me wrestle, so, I mean, you know...," McCool said. [59:04 - 59:09]

It would be great to see McCool back in the ring one more time. Especially, considering she will be a Hall of Famer if it happens.

