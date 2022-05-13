5 Potential Men's Money in the Bank 2022 Winners

WWE will head to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada for the 2022 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on July 2nd, 2022. Of course, the biggest matches of the show will be the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, where the winner receives a championship opportunity.

Both last year's winners (Big E and Nikki A.S.H) successfully cashed in their contracts with Bobby Lashley and Charlotte Flair respectively. Let's look at 5 potential winners who could win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase this year.

Cody Rhodes (4 Money in the Bank ladder matches)

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes returned to the WWE in 2022

Cody Rhodes is back in the WWE and he wants championship gold. Since returning, Rhodes has been in a long-term feud with Seth Rollins, but has made his desire to win the WWE Championship known to everyone.

Rhodes has competed in 4 other Money in the Bank ladder matches, but has yet to pull down the briefcase. Rhodes winning his first Money in the Bank contract would be a perfect start to an eventual title reign that one could only assume was promised to Rhodes before he signed with the company.

Drew McIntyre (4 Money in the Bank ladder matches)

"The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre with his sword "Angela"

The Scottish Warrior has been a big name in WWE for quite some time now. After losing the WWE Championship last year, he's built his way back up to the main event. McIntyre is a triple crown champion and a Royal Rumble winner, but has yet to win the Money in the Bank briefcase in his career. McIntyre has been battling it out with current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, so McIntyre winning the Money in the Bank briefcase would implant even more worry into the Tribal Chief's mind.

Kevin Owens (4 Money in the Bank ladder matches)

Kevin Owens has had an incredible year thus far.

Kevin Owens has continuously been one of the most entertaining parts of the WWE roster. From his work with Seth Rollins to his WrestleMania match against Stone Cold Steve Austin and his feud with Ezekial, Owens has been in fantastic form this year. Owens winning Money in the Bank briefcase would not only increase his momentum this year, but the entertainment value of KO holding the briefcase makes his win more appealing.

Riddle (1 Money in the Bank ladder match)

Raw Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton (RK-Bro)

Randy Orton seems to be having the time of his career with his RK-Bro partner, Riddle. Since debuting on the main roster, it's always seemed like Riddle is a star in the making. His in-ring ability cannot be questioned, and the fans connect with him on a high level. The entire wrestling community is waiting for Orton to turn on Riddle. Riddle winning the Money in the Bank briefcase could not only open the door for Orton, but could also possibly open the door for Riddle himself.

Sami Zayn (2 Money in the bank ladder matches)

The self-proclaimed "Master Strategist" Sami Zayn

Much like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn has been one of the most entertaining superstars in WWE, case in point; his WrestleMania match against Johnny Knoxville.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Sami Zayn is hungry for respect. Sami Zayn is hungry for respect.

Despite being a 3-time Intercontinental Champion, Zayn's accomplishments in WWE haven't been all that impressive, but he always seems like a reliable star for the company. Should Zayn cash in the briefcase on Roman Reigns? Probably not, but the antics of "Mr. Money in the Bank Sami Zayn" almost seem too great to pass up.

