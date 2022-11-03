Who would win in a real fight between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley?

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are two WWE Superstars who don't just look intimidating, they can back it up in a real fight as well. They both have a background in amateur wrestling, MMA, and even spent time in the army.

Brock's time as a UFC Fighter is incredibly notable, mostly due to his accomplishments and the people he fought. Lesnar went up against former Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir in his first fight in the promotion. Although he lost the bout, this was followed by four straight wins that included a UFC Heavyweight Championship fight against Randy Couture and then a rematch against Mir.

Brock Lesnar may have been unsuccessful in his last three fights, but they were against notable fighters including Alistair Overeem and Cain Velasquez. By the time he retired from MMA, he had collected a 5-3-1 record.

Compared to Lesnar, Lashley had a lengthier MMA record. At the moment, he is 15-2 across different promotions like Bellator, Strikeforce, and Titan FC. His career started with an impressive five-fight win streak, which was derailed during his fight against Chad Griggs at Strikeforce.

With this, it looks like Bobby Lashley is the clear winner due to the amount of fights he garnered. Still, it should be taken into consideration that Lesnar fought more notable names and even won a championship.

It's no wonder that the two decided to venture into MMA, since they also had an amateur wrestling background. Both gained gold and silver medals during this time as well as other notable accomplishments. However, another accolade The Beast Incarnate captured is becoming a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Rodrigo Medeiros.

It looks like despite their similar backgrounds and overall persona, Lesnar might have an advantage. However, his health should be taken into consideration. It should be noted that one of the reasons he took a break from fighting and retired is due to diverticulitis. In the past, he even shared that it felt like he was shot by a shotgun.

With this in mind, it is possible that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion could put up a good fight against Bobby Lashley. Still, Lashley might get the upperhand due to Brock Lesnar's disease.

#WWERaw Following @BrockLesnar 's request for @fightbobby to meet him in the ring, security, WWE Superstars and @TripleH himself attempt to quell the fight between the two but are quickly overwhelmed.

Former WWE writer wanted to see Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar in an MMA fight

The two stars have fought before in the Stamford-based promotion and will do so again this upcoming Saturday for Crown Jewel. However, one of the fights that many probably wanted to see was inside a cage as well.

According to Freddie Prinze Jr., it would be an interesting fight to see during Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's prime due to similar experiences.

"I think, have wanted to watch these guys fight and have gotten to see a little bit. I always wanted these guys to fight in their prime and it never really, like, matched up schedule-wise. It's like, Bobby wasn't in the WWE or Brock was in the UFC. I would've loved to see them fight in Mixed Martial Arts because they both have experience in that as well."

Who do you think will win a real fight between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley? Share your picks below!

