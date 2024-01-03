Who won the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament 2023? All you need to know about the 25-year-old WWE star

Fans watching WWE NXT last night witnessed the finale of the Men's Breakout Tournament. The impressive Oba Femi battled Riley Osborne in the finals of the eight-man single-elimination tourney. This has led many to wonder who won the women's side of the competition.

The 2023 Women's Breakout Tournament featured some of the brightest prospects in WWE. Kelani Jordan, Izzi Dame, Arianna Grace, Brinley Reece, Karmen Petrovic, Jaida Parker, Dani Palmer, and Lola Vice were the eight women selected. The matches began on October 3 and concluded on October 31.

The Women's Breakout Tournament finals saw Lola Vice lock horns with Kelani Jordan at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Night Two. After some back-and-forth action, Vice won the match to become the next breakout female star.

For those unaware, Lola Vice was previously known by her real name, Valerie Loureda. She is a former mixed martial artist trained under Dan Lambert's American Top Team. The 25-year-old even fought in Bellator before transitioning to pro wrestling.

The popular WWE star earned herself an NXT Women's Championship shot with her victory in the Women's Breakout Tournament. While she has yet to cash in her contract, Vice could be the next person to hold the prestigious title.

Lola Vice almost made history on WWE NXT

The contract awarded to the winner of the NXT Breakout Tournaments allows them to challenge for a title at the time and place of their choosing. It works similarly to the Money in the Bank contract that led IYO SKY to a WWE Women's Championship victory at SummerSlam last year.

Lola Vice almost made history at NXT New Year's Evil last night by attempting to cash in her contract. She appeared following the bout between Lyra Valkyria and Blair Davenport that opened the show and started 2024 off with a bang for the white-and-gold brand.

Elektra Lopez joined Lola Vice in a rush to help her cash in the coveted contract. However, Tatum Paxley appeared out of nowhere, attacking Vice. Valkyria also joined the brawl, possibly setting up the stage for a tag team match between the two sides.

While Tatum Paxley's appearance on NXT may seem random for infrequent viewers of the show, it makes sense. Paxley has seemingly been obsessed with Valkyria in recent weeks.

While the NXT Women's Champion has been clearly freaked out by Tatum Paxley, she certainly needed the latter's help at New Year's Evil. Valkyria likely appreciated the superstar's unique presence at least this one time.