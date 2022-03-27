Who wrote the theme song for The Undertaker in WWE?

The Undertaker may be the most iconic sports entertainer in the history of the business. As legendary as his matches and moves are, nothing sets the tone for carnage and devastation as his ominous theme does.

Yes, The Deadman has been known for a variety of themes over the years, but Rest in Peace is perhaps the most distinctive. The resounding gong, followed by a funereal dirge, has been known to send numerous shivers up many a spine. The iconic strains of the theme, a part of pop culture lore by now, were composed by Jim Johnston.

Johnston even spoke about the process in an interview with Sportskeeda:

"Honestly, I always saw [writing this song] just as much as a psychological undertaking as a musical one. Most people are intrigued yet conflicted by things like death and the afterlife. These are really complex subjects. The Undertaker is a wrestling character who makes it okay for kids to think about these things and to face them. The music is a pure extension of all that."

If you've never heard The Deadman's theme song - Rest in Peace, as implausible as it may be, the link has been shared below.

The Undertaker finally earns his stripes in 2022

Arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time, The Phenom will enter the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022. It has been announced that Vince McMahon himself will induct perhaps his greatest employee into this class of legends.

This is a rare distinction because McMahon does not like to participate in the Hall of Fame ceremony and doesn't even have his name mentioned. The Undertaker has previously come out and said that because the ceremony's scheduled to happen on the 1st of April, there may be a practical joke or, in wrestling terms, a rib in store.

