Who is WWE star Dominik Mysterio dating in real life?

Dominik Mysterio is currently one of the most prominent superstars on Monday Night RAW. His alliance with The Judgment Day has seen the spotlight on him quite often. He has taken full advantage of it, becoming one of the biggest heat magnets on the main roster.

Mysterio is often seen parading around with his stablemates, especially Rhea Ripley. The pair have often caught the eye of fans with the way they behave around each other.

Many have speculated as to whether they are dating in real life, especially considering how he refers to her as his 'Mami'. The answer to that question, however, is no.

Dominik Mysterio has been dating Marie Juliette Verissimo for eleven years. They met each other for the first time in a Spanish class and struck up a friendship. It evolved into something romantic for the two of them, and they are still going strong more than a decade later. We love seeing high school sweethearts grow together in love over time.

Dominik Mysterio's role at Survivor Series WarGames

At this moment in time, Dominik Mysterio does not have a match at Survivor Series WarGames. However, you can bet that he will be present at the show to support Finn Balor in his match against AJ Styles.

Balor's Judgment Day and Styles' O.C. have been at odds for a while now. Mysterio has been doing his bit in trying to rattle The Phenomenal One and his buddies. The Prince will be relying on Dominik to cause some kind of interference at Survivor Series.

While we think this should have been a WarGames match between the two factions, the singles contest is pretty hyped. Balor and Styles are two of the most talented wrestlers on the roster. Couple their in-ring craft with the likes of Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim waiting in the wings to strike, and you have a match that could descend into chaos at any second.

