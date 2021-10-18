Who is Lacey Evans' husband?

Lacey Evans has been a constant in WWE ever since her main roster debut in 2019. However, she hasn't appeared on television for a long time. She has been on maternity leave and recently gave birth to a baby girl.

Various WWE Superstars such as Sasha Banks and Brie Bella offered their best wishes to Evans and her family. WWE's official Twitter account congratulated her as well.

WWE @WWE Congratulations to @LaceyEvansWWE and her family on the birth of her baby girl! ms.spr.ly/6013XIZLN Congratulations to @LaceyEvansWWE and her family on the birth of her baby girl! ms.spr.ly/6013XIZLN

For those curious to learn more about the WWE Superstar's husband, his name is Alfonso Estrella-Kadlec. He works in the construction business. The couple have been married since 2004. Lacey Evans frequently posts photos with him on her Instagram account.

Now that Evans has become a mother for the second time, we wish her all the best and hope she returns soon and achieves enormous success in WWE!

A brief history of Lacey Evans in WWE

In 2016, Lacey Evans debuted for WWE's NXT under the ring name Estrella-Kadlec. Unfortunately, she did not gain much success under the name. In 2017, WWE rebranded her as Lacey Evans. She wrestled as a babyface for the rest of the year but didn't receive a major push until her heel turn in 2018. As a heel, she defeated major stars like Candice LaRae and Dakota Kai.

'The Lady of NXT' made her main roster debut in 2019's Women's Royal Rumble match. She was drafted to RAW in the Superstar Shake-up. Without wasting much time, she engaged herself in a rivalry with the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch. However, Evans fell short of winning the title.

Evans moved to SmackDown as part of the 2019 WWE Draft. At WWE Crown Jewel 2019, she created history by becoming one of the first two women to ever wrestle in Saudi Arabia alongside Natalya. She was also a part of SmackDown's women's team at Survivor Series.

Also Read

After turning face, Evans wrestled Bayley, Tamina, Naomi, and Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 36. In January 2021, she was involved in a bizarre angle with Charlotte Flair, where she flirted with her rival's father, Ric Flair. However, the feud ended unexpectedly when Evans announced her real-life pregnancy.

We will probably see Lacey Evans in a WWE ring very soon. We hope that she achieves greater success and wins multiple championships in her second WWE run.

Paul Heyman hinted to Sportskeeda that someone may join Roman Reigns' stable. Click here for more.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam